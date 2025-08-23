Micah Parsons Displays Cold Body Language in Cowboys-Falcons Clash as Contract Tension With Jerry Jones Grows

With Week 1 of the NFL season closing in fast, Micah Parsons doesn’t look anywhere close to patching things up with the Dallas Cowboys. The Pro Bowl pass rusher sent a message even before kickoff on Friday against the Atlanta Falcons, and it wasn’t the one Cowboys Nation wanted to see. Before that came a tunnel scene that had fans buzzing. As Parsons made his way toward the locker room at AT&T Stadium, one bold Falcons fan shouted, “Come to the Falcons.” However, Parsons didn’t just ignore it—he hit them back with a “make a call” gesture. That quick hand sign spoke volumes, sparking chatter that maybe he is ready to move on.

But things didn’t stop there. As the game continued, fans saw Parsons stretched out on a table behind the Cowboys’ bench, and he looked more like a bystander than a star. That kind of image stings, especially for Cowboys Nation, who knows the team’s defense rides on his dominance. The tricky part is Jerry Jones isn’t budging—no long-term deal on the table, and no real sign of entertaining a trade. But if they did ever flip the script, the asking price would be enormous.

In fact, ESPN insider Adam Schefter put it bluntly by drawing a comparison to Khalil Mack’s blockbuster move in 2018. “Well, this is not what you want this time of the year when you have situations like this and when you have two situations like this. That’s not ideal going into the offseason. You want peace and quiet. You want non-distraction.” He reminded everyone that the Bears had to give up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick just to land Mack from the Silver and Black.

Still, while imagining a Micah Parsons trade is headline material, reality points elsewhere. The Cowboys are far more likely to either pay up or call his bluff. Next offseason, though, could be a whole different story. But for now, Jerry Jones feels that’s not the case.

Jerry Jones isn’t ready to trade Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons isn’t packing his bags for another city—at least, that’s the message coming out of Dallas. The Cowboys’ star linebacker may have pushed for a trade while eyeing a long-term deal, but Jerry Jones has made it crystal clear: the Silver and Blue are not moving on from their defensive anchor anytime soon.

Moreover, Jones wasted no time shutting down the speculation. “We’re not trading Micah Parsons,” Jones said. “He’s a key part of this team, and we plan to keep him right here where he belongs.” He didn’t stop there either, doubling down during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show by adding, “Any talk of a trade is BS.” That’s as blunt as it gets from the Cowboys’ owner, who rarely minces words when the heat is on.

Of course, it’s easy to see why Parsons’ name dominates the headlines. The 26-year-old has been nothing short of sensational since entering the league as the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With four Pro Bowls in as many years, his ability to rush the passer, cover space, and fly sideline-to-sideline makes him the heartbeat of Dallas’ defense. Jones clearly values him enough to shut down trade rumors, but fans can’t help but notice he still hasn’t written that big extension check.

Interestingly, Jones also isn’t hurry. “We’ve got him for three years no matter what,” he said, pointing to the Cowboys’ ability to use the franchise tag through 2027. When Stephen A. pressed him with, “He’s not going anywhere?” Jones shot back, “Exactly.” So, for now, Cowboys Nation is left watching how this contract drama plays out.