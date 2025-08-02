Micah Parsons’ Family Member Takes Bold Stance as Contract Negotiations with Jerry Jones Turn Sour

It started small—barely more than a whisper. But by the time Cowboys Nation could catch its breath, it had blown into a full-on Dallas dust storm. Micah Parsons, the face of The Star’s defense and a Sunday nightmare for every quarterback he lines up against, suddenly didn’t sound like a guy set on staying in Big D.

Parsons broke his silence in today’s loudest arena—social media. “Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here,” he wrote on X. “I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present, I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates, I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done.” Looking at the wait behind his contract, his step seemed apt.

What’s adding fuel to the fire is that neither side has even started serious talks on a new deal. Parsons is locked in for $21.3 million this season, thanks to his fifth-year option. The Cowboys front office? Radio silence. They haven’t made any public comments about Parsons’ statement. Meanwhile, fans know Jerry has the option to tag him through 2028—but that final tag would cost them QB money.

To make things murkier, this isn’t just about money anymore. Over the past four months, things behind the scenes have soured. According to reports, Jerry Jones truly believed they were on the verge of giving Parsons the league’s largest non-QB paycheck. But clearly, someone missed the memo. And now? The trust is no more.

Then came the mic drop from Terrence Parsons Jr.—Micah’s brother. Jumping into the online conversation, he warned fans not to trust everything they hear unless it’s straight from the source: “Bro, I can’t be telling my bros business, bros business lol I have to be careful what I say, lol. The only thing yall needed to take from what I said was ‘IF MICAH DIDN’T SAY ITS NOT REAL BECAUSE MICAH GONNA TELL YOU HE DONT HOLD HIS TONGUE FOR NOBODY’ always been that way.” That’s family standing tall—and standing firm.

But this isn’t the first time Terrence has taken a jab at Jones. In July, he reshared a tweet from Fort Worth Star-Telegram writer Clarence Hill Jr., who also questioned the team’s stalling, and added his own take: “Jerry been talking about having to pay Micah for 3 years.” In January this year, after the Bears named Ben Johnson their new head coach, Terrence posted a tweet that read, “Sounds like a head coach who knows exactly what he needs to do… and he knew Dallas was never the place he could do it lol.” That went viral instantly.

But that’s not the only bold voice echoing through Cowboys circles. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back either. He openly suggested that Jerry Jones is trying to “take advantage” of Parsons, a claim that only deepens the tension.

Stephen A. calls out Jerry Jones for Micah Parsons’ situation

Micah Parsons had already made it clear—he wanted to be a Cowboy for the long haul. His agent, David Mulugheta, had reached out to the Cowboys front office well before the 2023 season wrapped. But instead of prioritizing their defensive centerpiece, Jerry Jones had his eyes set elsewhere. Dallas inked Dak Prescott as the highest-paid QB and gave CeeDee Lamb a monster deal too, making him the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the league. Meanwhile, Parsons was left waiting.

Then came the offseason, and the All-Pro didn’t want to wait anymore. According to Parsons, “My agent informed me I should wait for other deals to get done because the price would only go up, but I didn’t care and wanted to secure myself as a Cowboy long term.” That, however, didn’t happen. And that’s where Stephen A. Smith stepped in, calling out Jerry directly for dragging things out unnecessarily.

In fact, on ESPN, Stephen A. didn’t mince words: “He wanted to sign earlier, was willing to take less earlier, and Jerry Jones and those guys didn’t want to entertain it.” Smith emphasized this wasn’t about sudden greed. Parsons had been ready to commit, but Dallas kept pushing him off until his agent got involved—and that’s when things “nose-dived.”

Smith is also pointing fingers at Jones’ approach. “What the hell are you doing talking to a player… it’s the agent’s job,” he said. For Cowboy Nation, the message is loud and clear—this isn’t just a contract issue, it’s a trust issue.