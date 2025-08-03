Micah Parsons’ Family Sends Strong Advice to Jerry Jones After Cowboys Owner Addressed Trade Request

Micah Parsons just dropped a bomb on the Cowboys Nation, and the shockwaves have been rattling Jerry Jones’s office. While his journey started with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, Parsons recently revealed that it might have come to an end. The linebacker posted a blunt message on X stating, “Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to closed-door negotiations without my agent present.” That message wasn’t just emotional – it was strategic. And, how did Jerry Jones respond?

“I think the world of Micah,” Jones said, brushing it off like a rookie QB’s pass. “That’s just part of negotiations. I don’t really place that with any seriousness.” Classic Jerry. He’s seen it all – player complaints, agent tactics, media frenzy. Parsons is under contract through 2025, and Jones knows he holds the cards. “We’re in good shape,” he added. “This is negotiation. Life goes on if something happens to me or anybody else.” But does it?

While Parsons’s future with the team hangs in the balance, others are just getting started. The team, bloodied by past failures, now trains under new OC Brian Schottenheimer with a clear demand: compete like your job depends on it. And for Parsons, maybe it does. The LB is already the sixth player in NFL history to notch 50+ sacks in his first four seasons, but he could be on his way out. And his family thinks the team already has his replacement.

Parsons’ brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., jumped into the conversation with a pointed message. He quoted a video of linebacker Marist Liufau punching the ball out from CeeDee Lamb, writing: “He’s gonna be 1.” Was that a message to the team or the team’s owner?

Earlier, Terrence had posted a couple of messages for the team’s owner. In one of them, he wrote, “Micah playing the game, I love it… Checkmate moves on you, Jerry.” He later added, “I know the business and I know the game. Jerry told y’all last week how he felt about Micah, compared him to Deion. Y’all think this deal doesn’t get done? I’m sleeping peacefully at night.” That confidence seems to be slipping. Now, Terrence has hinted that Liufau could step into Micah’s role. Could it be a real possibility?

Marist Liufau, a third-round pick last year, has been making some serious noise in the Cowboys’ camp. Back in May, insiders called him “one of the biggest reasons for optimism.” He earned starting reps quickly and has already delivered 50 tackles and 2 forced fumbles in just 9 starts for the Cowboys last year. That’s production. And now? He’s turning heads again. The linebacker’s speed, coverage ability, and physicality are impossible to ignore. On top of all that, he’s already syncing with new DC Matt Eberflus’ system.

“Knowing Eberflus’ system, we’re gonna be running a lot,” Liufau recently said. “We have to be in top shape to dominate.” Eberflus has a track record of turning linebackers into stars. Could Liufau be next? It doesn’t matter where Liufau lines up – he’s flashing Pro Bowl potential in year two. That rise isn’t random. The Cowboys’ camp this year feels different. Roster spots are up for grabs. And Jerry Jones’ handling of Parsons’ request has only made the situation more uncertain. So, where do things stand?

Jerry Jones breaks the silence on Micah Parsons’ trade request

Micah Parsons wants out. However, Jerry Jones doesn’t seem worried. The problem? They haven’t even started serious contract talks. Parsons is set to make $21.3 million this season on his fifth-year option. But beyond that, there’s been radio silence. Fans were naturally worried, considering that their team is in danger of losing the best young defensive player in the league.

Recently, when asked about it, the Cowboys owner tried to reassure fans. “I would say to our fans, don’t lose any sleep over this,” he said. But should they? Parsons isn’t just any player. He’s a generational talent with only 12 sacks away from breaking DeMarcus Ware’s Cowboys record. Parsons is also a podcast host and culture icon. Letting him walk would be a colossal mistake. Yet Jerry seems unfazed.

“This is just negotiation,” Jones had shrugged it off. Sure, Dallas has been here before. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both had long contract sagas. But neither asked for a trade. Neither posted a lengthy notes app message to fans. Neither had teammates changing profile pictures in solidarity. Parsons did.

While Jones treats this like just another chess match, Micah’s resume screams leverage. Four Pro Bowls. More sacks through four seasons than Reggie White. The man hasn’t just been chasing quarterbacks – he’s been chasing history. Meanwhile, Jones seems unfazed. Therefore, the big question is this: Will Micah Parsons become the one that got away? Moreover, this battle seems far from being over, and the Cowboys Nation will surely be on the edge of their seats for every second that it drags on.