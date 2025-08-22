Micah Parsons Fires Cryptic Shot After Jerry Jones Scorched Earth on His Agent

The contract chaos between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys has taken a new turn. One is well aware of how the lack of communication has contributed much to the trouble. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during an appearance on Michael Irvin’s YouTube channel, stated, “When we wanted to send the [contract] details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our a-s.” Ouch! That’s a brutal hit from the owner. But it doesn’t mean the other side is quite too. Parsons didn’t hesitate to reveal his emotions.

The defensive star began by expressing his disappointment over how long this drama has stretched and went on to share his thoughts about seeking a trade. Now, he is seemingly even using silent gestures to take a shot at his critics. The defensive end just posted a picture of himself blowing a kiss, along with questionable audio. As JPA reported, it said, “Imma win wherever I go, wherever I go, imma win. I don’t care where I go.” Well, it could be a simple story; however, a subtle shade was arguably thrown at those who criticized his performance.

This is a developing story…