Micah Parsons’ 4-Word Message to Agent Amid Contract Standoff With Jerry Jones

“There is no one I trust more when it comes to negotiating contracts than David! There will be no backdoors in this contract.” This is how Micah Parsons respects his agent, David Mulugheta, who is involved in negotiating his contract. However, there is a solid reason behind Cowboys DE’s appreciation. Clearly, Mulugheta, president of team sports at Athletes First, has cemented his legacy as one of the best NFL agents. His high-profile client tale is enough to solidify his status. He has 86 high-profile NFL clients, including Parsons and Jalen Ramsey, who became the NFL’s highest-paid CB with $84.7 million contract deal with the Steelers.

Additionally, Browns QB Deshaun Watson and Cardinals safety Budda Baker also seek their contract advice from him and feel grateful to have hired him as their agent. In 2024, Mulugheta stole the limelight for making history in NFL contract negotiation that went more than $1 billion in one year. And now, he is in the headlines again- for his latest milestone. Hence, Parsons, who was entering the final year of his rookie contract with Jerry Jones‘ team, was seeking an extension and could not hold back his emotions. But what did Cowboys DE say to his agent this time? Well, his emotional note ignited the interest of his fans.

Back in April 2025, when Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones bluntly disrespected Mulugheta, Parsons came forward to defend his coach. “The agent is not a concern here… I don’t know his name,” Jones criticized Mulugheta. And, in turn, for this action, Parsons fired back at his team owner by expressing his admiration. “David is the best, and I will not be doing any deal without @DavidMulugheta involved! Like anyone with good sense, I hired experts for a reason,” he proudly started. Fast forward to now, as Mulugheta secured his spot in Forbes’ 2025 ranking of the Most Powerful Sports Agents’ list, Parsons got emotional. He congratulated his agent with powerful words through an IG post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athletes First (@athletesfirst)

“Best in the game!!” With these concise yet deep and heartfelt words, he demonstrated his exhilaration for Mulugheta by re-sharing the Athletes First post. Originally, Premier Representation Firm dropped the uplifting update about the agent’s latest accomplishment.

“Congratulations to our own David Mulugheta, who was ranked the top NFL agent in Forbes’ 2025 ranking of the Most Powerful Sports Agents,” the post caption reads. It is really a proud moment for Mulugheta’s family, friends, fans, and his client, including Parsons. Hence, DE is over the moon. At this thrilling moment, Athletes First also honored their president while counting on his 2024 success.

Clearly, 2024 was a banner year for Mulugheta. He made history by becoming the first agent in the league to negotiate over $1 billion in player contracts in a single year. According to Forbes, the 41-year-old secured $1.3 billion in contract deals under his portfolio. Surprisingly, Micah Parsons’ heartfelt message to him just came amidst his ongoing contract saga with Jerry Jones.

Has Micah Parsons’s agent slowed down his contract negotiation with Jerry Jones?

Micah Parsons aspires to be one of the NFL’s richest players. But it seems he and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are at odds with one another. According to Adam Schefter, Parsons’s deal with the Cowboys is not done yet because of the involvement of his agent, David Mulugheta, in his contract negotiations.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

Adam Schefter made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on July 30. He gave an update on the Parsons contract drama. Plus, he offered a complicated explanation for some of the problems that have developed between the two sides. Through an X post, RJ Ochoa highlighted Schefter’s takes on Parsons’ contract. “Adam Schefter on [105.3 The Fan] on the state of things between Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys insinuated that the Cowboys may have felt like a deal was going to get done,” he wrote. “But Micah got his agent involved and that could be the overall issue,” he added further, citing Schefter’s report.

With this, it is no wonder that Parsons’ agent appears to be having an issue with the team’s inability to strike a deal. Additionally, an NFL insider also claimed that Parsons and Jones have “gone backwards, not forwards.” He later hinted that there has been no active conversation between the two sides. “I don’t think they’re speaking very much these days, if at all. This negotiation, when it was a negotiation, has gone sideways. It’s not a negotiation right now. There’s really no conversation about getting a deal done,” Schefter mentioned further.

Surprisingly, this followed Jones’s last week criticism of Parsons for not staying healthy throughout the previous season. “Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we’re going to have him,” the Cowboys owner stated. Even he did not stop here. He highlighted his absence from the last season. “He missed six games last year. Seriously,” Jones added further. Despite missing four games, Parsons led the NFC with 12 sacks, ranking fifth NFL-wide.

But it all began when Parsons and Jones discussed a contract extension agreement in March. Additionally, Schefter claimed that the agent’s involvement caused the deal to pause. In the midst of all of this, Dallas offered a four-year contract worth $52 million to TE Jake Ferguson. Well, fans are still waiting for Parsons’ deal.