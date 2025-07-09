Micah Parsons Makes Big Offseason Announcement After Troubling Cowboys Update

The offseason moves fast—and so do the unexpected trades that bring in or send away key players. Meanwhile, some remain in limbo with their franchises, waiting for a decision. One such case is that of the Cowboys and Micah Parsons. Despite his elite talent, the Cowboys have yet to lock him into a long-term deal. At one point, rumors even linked Parsons to the Seattle Seahawks, who might be able to afford him without sacrificing top-tier talent. The buzz surrounding his contract situation hasn’t quieted down, but Parsons seems to have his mind on something bigger.

Perhaps the 2025 season? Like him, several players are in discussions to sign extensions or negotiate more suitable contracts. In this process, many have opted to skip mandatory minicamp as leverage—T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson being recent examples.

But Parsons is doing things differently. He made it a point to attend OTAs and minicamp, and continues to put in the work with just days left until preseason kicks off. Feeling the heat, he was seen training alongside DTs Osa Odighizuwa and Tyrus Wheat.

His motivation was on full display when he came across a photo of Seahawks star Kenneth Walker sporting a brand-new look. After an intense training period, Walker had shaved his head, looking almost unrecognizable. Inspired, Parsons reshared the post and wrote, “I just needed someone to start it off! Man, here it comes!” So, is he gonna follow that look? That would be interesting. The delay in the contract might be irritating for him. And why not?

Parsons, wearing Cowboys #11, racked up 30 solo tackles, 13 assists, and 12.0 sacks in just 13 games during the 2024 season, earning his fourth Pro Bowl selection. Heading into 2025, expectations are sky-high—and rightfully so—for one of the league’s most electrifying defensive ends.

He was truly impressive last year. However, the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense deeply struggled to keep pace with its opponents. This is quite disappointing for a team that had dominated for many years with its killer defense. After last year, the team was ranked 28th in the NFL.

Well, with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Matt Eberflus as the defensive coordinator, expectations will be high this year. And the same goes for the star defensive player, Parsons. But before that, the team must secure the player.

What is the troubling news for Micah Parsons?

Yes, it’s how the deal with Parsons stands in a precarious situation. But there’s more to it. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler explained that there’s no urgency or panic from the team right now to seal a deal with Parsons. He even claimed to have spoken to people close to the team, and they told him it’s summer and not much is happening.

He even joked that team officials were on vacation, saying they were “out on the beach.” Well, it’s difficult to say if there is any truth in Fowler’s claims. However, one thing is certain, and that is delaying the deal will be problematic, or rather costly, for the Cowboys, as Micah Parsons claimed.

The player earlier in a conversation stated that the more the Cowboys delay, the more expensive the deal will become as prices keep rising. “It’s going to cost them more,” he said. Once Parsons signs a deal with the Cowboys, he will likely become the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL with a deal reportedly worth $40 million. Ja’Marr Chase currently holds that position.

Now, the Cowboys aren’t new to this, having faced the same issue with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. In any case, the team must make a decision quickly.