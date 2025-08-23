Micah Parsons Offers Clarity After Being Called Out for Sideline Behavior in Cowboys-Falcons Game

The Cowboys finally calmed things down on the field Friday night. Off it? Different story. And of course, it was about Micah Parsons. By the fourth quarter, the actual football had basically faded into the background. What everyone was buzzing about instead? Clips of Parsons stretched out on the training table. It sparked a rather heated debate about his effort, attitude, and whether he was becoming a “distraction.” But Parsons set things straight.

Anchor Mike Leslie put out a tweet defending the All-Pro. It said, “In the interest of clarity (and fairness) – Micah Parsons was not laying on the training table all night. In fact, that was only a relatively short portion of the evening.” Arguably the only ‘media personality‘ to defend Micah here. But the Dallas star took it upon himself to clear the air.

He couldn’t help but thank Mike for being the only person (in the media, at least) in the world for not twisting the narrative. “I actually appreciate this 🙏🏾. The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild—and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives,” he quoted.

This is a developing story….