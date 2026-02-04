Micah Parsons Pins Blame on Jerry Jones for Cowboys Exit After Likely Losing His Payday to George Pickens

Essentials Inside The Story Micah Parsons finally opens up about how his once-strong relationship with Jerry Jones unraveled

His exit altered the team's financial future

That unexpected fallout may now set the stage for another Cowboys star to cash in big

Micah Parsons feels things could have gone differently if Jerry Jones had cooperated a bit more. The star defensive end was let go by the Dallas Cowboys before this season, a move that potentially created a void in their defense. Now participating in the Pro Bowl Games, Parsons is setting the record straight on his Cowboys exit while speaking with DLLS Sports’ Clarence Hill.

“I just wish some of the things never happened,” said Micah Parsons, via DLLS Cowboys on X. “I wish he never brought me into his office and let the agents speak. I wish he ain’t compromise our relationship. I thought me and Jerry had a good relationship up to that point. It’s sad that it went to shit like that.”

The Cowboys drafted Parsons from Penn State during the 2021 NFL Draft. Since his rookie season, he had been a crucial part of the team. Parsons’ rookie contract was for four years, valued at $17.08 million, yet he was let go by Jones before it expired.

With one season left on his contract, he wanted to negotiate a new deal with the Cowboys. That’s where the problem began. In March 2025, the two sides reportedly spent five to six hours discussing his contract. However, Parsons wanted his agent, David Mulugheta, to handle the negotiations. Since Jones preferred to deal with Parsons directly, Mulugheta denied claims that an agreement had been reached.

Ultimately, it led to a breakdown, and Parsons requested a trade and went to the Green Bay Packers. During his four seasons in Dallas, he recorded 52.5 sacks and 172 solo tackles, showcasing how elite a game-wrecking defensive end he was. Thanks to his performance, he made it to the Pro Bowl for five straight years.

If Jones had listened to Parsons, the defensive end could still be playing with a large blue star on his helmet. Although Parsons believes things could have gone differently had Jones been a bit more cooperative, his departure from Dallas ultimately was a blessing in disguise for the team’s salary cap.

Micah Parsons’ exit may have earned George Pickens his future contract

Micah Parsons going to the Green Bay Packers may have defensively hurt the Cowboys, but it was a boon in disguise for WR George Pickens. The Cowboys traded for Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. He has been phenomenal for them and even earned a call to the Pro Bowl. Parsons’ leaving the Cowboys allowed the franchise to be flexible with Pickens since his contract is about to expire in a few days. So, when asked about getting a new contract, with Parsons by his side, Pickens said it is a possibility.

“Everything in life is a possibility, but we definitely could have used Micah Parsons,” Pickens said. “Definitely could’ve used his talents. We know he was in Dallas for a long time; he loved it. But all I can say is that it’s a very high possibility.”

If the DE had stayed, he could have earned a $100+ million contract. It did happen, but at a different franchise. Parsons is currently under a 4-year contract, valued at $186 million. Luckily, with that cap space freed up, Pickens could very well be getting that hundred-million-dollar contract.

This season, he made 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 9 touchdowns. His performance helped the franchise earn the second rank in total offense (391.9 YPG) and passing offense (266.3 YPG). With such a performance, people expect him to land a $140 million contract, surpassing CeeDee Lamb.

Despite Micah Parsons allowing the Cowboys to earn flexibility in money, the franchise is still $30 million over the cap. They will need to take care of that amount if they want to stay within legal boundaries. Also, it is not just Pickens; there are also 21 free agents lining up. It will be interesting to see how Jerry Jones addresses the situation. Will Pickens get a record-breaking contract, or is something else in store for him?