Micah Parsons Quietly Ends Relationship With Cowboys After Jerry Jones Blamed DE’s Agent

The digital age has a way of writing obituaries long before the body is cold. For the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons, the first hint of the end wasn’t a press conference or a formal statement, but a quiet, digital vanishing act. As first noted by The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Parsons’ social media accounts were scrubbed clean.

Every mention of the Cowboys, every iconic star-laden photo, every “DC4L” – gone. In its place, a stark, telling void. His Twitter bio, once a declaration of allegiance, now reads like a placeholder for a future he no longer sees in Dallas: “Penn State 2021. TBD.” The same minimalist message echoes on his Instagram. It was a silent, screaming prelude to a divorce played out in the public square.

This wasn’t a sudden impulse; it was the final, quiet sigh after a long scream into the void. The fracture lines had been public for weeks, culminating in Parsons’ heartfelt, three-page trade request posted on X in early August, which started, “Thank you Dallas,” but quickly clarified, “I no longer want to be here.”

He detailed how the team had ignored his contract needs and, most importantly, frozen out the one person he trusted to handle his business: his agent, David Mulugheta. The Cowboys’ owner, Jerry Jones, then took a flamethrower to any remaining bridge.

On Michael Irvin’s YouTube channel, Jones pulled back the curtain with a performance that was equal parts folksy charm and calculated power move. He claimed he’d already negotiated a record-breaking deal directly with Parsons himself, one that would have made the defensive phenom the highest-guaranteed non-QB in NFL history.

Jones presented himself as the dealmaker, the reasonable patriarch who had already shaken hands with his star. “Micah and I talked… We had our agreements on term, amount, guarantees, everything,” he stated, painting a picture of a deal all but done. The holster for his pen was unsnapped. “We’ve got this resolved in my mind, for the Dallas Cowboys… We’re ready to go.” The offer, by his account, was historic:

“It would’ve made him the highest guaranteed player other than a quarterback in the NFL.” But then, with the theatrical flair of a seasoned showman, Jones laid the blame for the collapse squarely at the feet of Mulugheta.

He alleged that when the team went to formalize the handshake deal with the agent, Mulugheta told them to “stick it up our ass.” Jones minimized the role of the agent, calling him “the least incremental part of the whole equation” and asserting, “he’s not the principal here in any way.”

This was more than a negotiation tactic; it was a fundamental disrespect to Parsons’ chosen representative and, by extension, to Parsons himself. For a player of Parsons’ caliber—a generational talent with 52.5 sacks in his first four seasons, a perennial All-Pro who is the very engine of the Cowboys’ defense—this was the ultimate sign of being undervalued.

The core of the conflict isn’t just about money; it’s about principle and power. Jones’s attempt to circumvent Mulugheta wasn’t an accident; it was a strategy. Jones, the ultimate patriarch of America’s Team, believed he could deal directly with his Micah and shake on a deal. But Parsons is not a rookie anymore; he’s a businessman.

His trust in Mulugheta is absolute, a bond forged in the high-stakes world of NFL negotiations. Parsons has explicitly stated that “no one I trust more” handles his negotiations and he would refuse to finalize any deal without him. Jones’s very public dismissal of Mulugheta—a top-tier agent who has negotiated over $830 million in client contracts—wasn’t just a critique; it was a direct insult to Parsons’s own judgment and agency

The poetic tragedy is that the very star that once shone so brightly for him in Dallas is now the one he feels he must escape to truly be valued. The relationship, once full of promise, has been quietly ended, not with a bang, but with the haunting silence of a blank bio and a simple, unresolved “TBD.”