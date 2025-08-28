brand-logo
Micah Parsons’ Record-Breaking Contract With Packers Revealed as Cowboys Trade Star DE

ByAnindita Banerjee

Aug 28, 2025 | 5:27 PM EDT

Dallas fans, take a deep breath… or maybe don’t. Micah Parsons is reportedly Green Bay-bound. That’s right. After weeks of back-and-forth drama, social media posts, and eyebrow-raising comments from Jerry Jones, Parsons is out.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have agreed to trade the All-Pro pass rusher to the Packers in exchange for two first-round picks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter added that Parsons will immediately sign a four-year, $188 million contract with Green Bay, including $120 million guaranteed at signing. At an average of $47 million per season, Parsons becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, surpassing the deal Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt landed just weeks ago.

It didn’t have to end this way. Parsons tried to get a deal done. He played his fifth-year option but wanted long-term security. When talks stalled, he went public, demanding a trade. He still showed up at camp, still wore Cowboys gear, but didn’t practice. And all the while, Jones kept the drama in the headlines, taking swipes at his agent and essentially airing the negotiation’s dirty laundry for the world to see.

Now, the Cowboys’ defense loses its heartbeat. Dan Quinn’s unit has a hole that cannot be easily patched. And while fans debate who’s to blame, Jones, the front office, Parsons himself, the truth is clear: this was a collision course from the start.

Meanwhile, in Green Bay, Parsons steps onto a new stage with a monster contract and a team clearly willing to build around him. The Packers just flipped the NFL on its head. For Dallas? It’s a summer they’ll remember for all the wrong reasons.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story!

Did Jerry Jones just make the biggest mistake in Cowboys history by trading Micah Parsons?

