Michael Irvin Blames Jerry Jones for Matt Eberflus’ Fiasco; Strongly Proposes New Cowboys DC

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas defense collapses, forcing Cowboys to finally cut ties

Eberflus’ Colts pedigree never translated as Dallas ranked bottom-three defensively

Michael Irvin pushes for former Dallas coach to return as DC

Being the third-worst defense in 2025 was just one of the reasons why the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, but a former WR had told them so long before it came to that. It was pretty evident that Eberflus would soon be leaving Dallas after the mid-season. Former WR Michael Irvin predicted this and told Jerry Jones. However, it took the Cowboys’ owner weeks to realize this, it would seem.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The coach, I said, should have been let go 18 weeks ago, was defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus,” said Michael Irvin, via Michael Irvin YouTube. “The Cowboys have to restore faith in a fan base, and the Cowboys waited. They did not want “We’re firing Matt Eberflus to go quietly and get lost in the shuffle of all the head coaches that got fired on Black Monday.” So, the Cowboys, I appreciate you waiting on Tuesday. We can make it a Black Tuesday. There’s no way you can bring him back. There’s no way he could fix it next year.”

Matt Eberflus arrived in Dallas with credibility. His four-year run as the Colts’ defensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021 built that reputation, highlighted by two playoff trips and a unit that consistently punched above its weight. That track record is exactly why the Cowboys took the gamble after a 7-10 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in Dallas, the results never matched the expectations. 377 defensive yards allowed per game and 59 touchdowns (allowed) later, the defensive promise that once defined his rise failed to translate when it mattered most. Even earlier in October, Irvin had made his dissatisfaction with the team clear on X.

“I have never seen an @NFL defense with so many people running WIDE OPEN!!!! 🤷🏾🤷🏾@dallascowboys,” the former Cowboys player had posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a brief moment (on a three-game win streak), it felt like the Cowboys might make the playoffs this year, but a losing record of 7-9-1 made it impossible for them. In fact, they were eliminated by Week 15 itself, before they played their final three games. While Eberflus’ firing made Irvin happy, he also suggested a name to Jerry Jones who could fill the position of the defensive coordinator.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Irvin has the perfect replacement for Matt Eberflus

Despite being ranked as the fourth-worst team (just above the Cowboys) in terms of defense, Michael Irvin believes that there’s a coach at the Bears who is just perfect for the DC role in 2026. The former Super Bowl winner recently suggested Al Harris’ name for that role.

“Go bring him [Al Harris] back as the defensive coordinator and stop messing around with these old dudes stirring it back up,” said Michael Irvin on his official YouTube channel. “They’ve been getting their butts kicked all around the league.”

After serving the Cowboys from 2020-2024, Al Harris was with a new team. Harris joined the coaching staff for the Bears in 2025. Irvin went on to explain his reasoning behind the coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why did we let Al Harris get away?” said Irvin. “God damn, I tried to tell Jerry that you got to keep Al Harris. That b*** people say about defense win championship, stop. I keep telling y’all, stop. You are hurting my ears. Not just defense, turnover defense can win championships. That’s what Al Harris brings. We have never been the same since we let Al Harris get away.”

The Dallas Cowboys hired Al Harris in 2020 as defensive backs coach. Having played in the NFL for 14 seasons as a cornerback, he knew the league inside out. He was one of the key figures who helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs for three consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2023. Irvin’s preference for Harris became clearer as he blamed the Cowboys directly (and Jerry Jones by extension) for choosing to go with Matt over Harris this year.

“Dallas, you fumbled that and gave me Matt Eberflus,” Irvin further said. “I’d rather have had this year with Al Harris being his first year as a defensive coordinator.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris joined the Chicago Bears in 2025 as their DC, and he carried his magic there as well. Chicago’s defense excelled at limiting damage, not just chasing takeaways. They surrendered only 28 passing touchdowns, consistently forcing opponents to grind through long drives instead of quick strikes.

Looking at the stats, firing Harris was perhaps one of the mistakes the Cowboys made this year. Now, it remains to be seen whether Jerry Jones takes Michael Irvin’s suggestion or does he have someone else in mind.