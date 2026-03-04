Michael Irvin Hands Jerry Jones the Exact Reason Why Cowboys Should Make Maxx Crosby Trade

Michael Irvin was a crucial part of the Dallas Cowboys when the franchise won its last Super Bowl in 1996. Since then, they have never reached the NFC Championship game, let alone win the Super Bowl. However, the 2026 season may be different. Irvin believes that edge rusher Maxx Crosby could be the missing link that will help the franchise get to its destination.

“Still have two first-round picks this year, 12 and 20, and go and get a Sonny Styles with that 12th pick,” said Michael Irvin on his YouTube channel. “Or go and get one of them backend dudes like a Jones on the backend, and with the 12 pick, and then package the 20 to go over the Raiders and pick up a Maxx Crosby. Do you understand what I am saying? Then the Cowboys will be playing in the Super Bowl. That’s all I am saying.”

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 marked the second consecutive season that the Cowboys failed to make it to the playoffs. One of the main reasons was trading away linebacker Micah Parsons. The four-time All-Pro was traded to the Green Bay Packers after failed contract negotiations. As a result, the fans experienced the franchise finishing last in defense (32nd in PPG). It was the first time in their history that the opponents crossed the 500-point mark against them (511), averaging more than 30 points per game.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Sep 28, 2025 Paradise, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Paradise Allegiant Stadium Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKiyoshixMiox 20250928_kdn_ma1_293

While the offense was at the top of its game with QB Dak Prescott, WR George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb leading it, the defense painted a vivid picture of why the playoffs felt far for the franchise. According to Irvin, All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby could be the key to solving all these issues. America’s Team has two first-round picks, 12 and 20 (from the Green Bay Packers during the Micah Parsons trade). Trading one of them for Crosby can be beneficial to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby’s metrics since getting drafted in 2019 prove why Jerry Jones should listen to the former Super Bowl winner. In 110 games, the edge rusher has 69.5 sacks, 278 solo tackles, and 11 forced fumbles to his name. Even in the last season, he averaged 3 solo tackles per game, added 10 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. So, someone of his stature could very well bring about a positive change to the roster. NFL analyst Chris Broussard also believes that Jones would benefit by trading for Crosby.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Crosby’s current contract is valued at $106.5 million for three years. In 2026, he will earn $30 million as base salary, which is also a guaranteed sum. It may be a hefty price tag, but his stats show why the 28-year-old is so highly valued. As for the Raiders, they have the first pick in the draft. They are most likely using it to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza. With a second first-round pick, they could also profit in building a top-tier roster. While the Cowboys are yet to decide on the trade, Jones has finally put an end to the George Pickens saga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Jones has used the franchise tag on George Pickens

Since arriving from the Pittsburgh Steelers, George Pickens has transformed the Cowboys’ offense. Unfortunately, his contract was about to run out in mid-March. Watching his performance, Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones were not ready to let go of him. But after such a performance, it was speculated that Pickens would ask for a massive contract. Few believed that the numbers could even reach $140 million. So, a franchise tag seemed a better option for the franchise.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 26, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens 3 at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250726_szo_al2_0532

After much waiting, the Cowboys finally used the franchise tag on him. Based on the tag, the wide receiver will earn around $27.3 million for a year. After adding 93 receptions for 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, many expected it to happen. However, there is a twist to the story. The franchise has used a non-exclusive franchise tag on him. Although Pickens is free to negotiate with other franchises, it is the Cowboys who will command it.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the problem is not over for Jones. With the tag, the Cowboys are now almost $58.5 million over the cap. They are at the bottom in cap space. The Cowboys need to return within the legal bounds so that they are not penalized. Contract restructuring and releasing players seem to be the two paths open for them now. It remains to be seen how the Dallas Cowboys address the situation.