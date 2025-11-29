Michael Irvin Issues Strong Statement in Jerry Jones’ Presence Regarding Cowboys’ Future Following Thanksgiving Day Win

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Irwin is confident about the Cowboys' future

The Dallas Cowboys' winning streak continues

Jerry Jones rejoices

For legendary receiver Michael Irvin, the Thanksgiving Day victory for the Dallas Cowboys over the Kansas City Chiefs wasn’t just a win. It was a prophecy. As the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, looked on, Irvin made a bold claim that went far beyond the holiday cheers.

Jerry Jones’ daughter and the Cowboys’ Executive Vice President, Charlotte Jones, shared an Instagram story in which Michael Irvin asssured that it won’t be too long before America’s Team lifts the Super Bowl trophy.

“This week, we beat the perennial champs. Soon, we will be champs,” Irvin yelled as Jones smiled, standing beside him.

Stephen Jones came forward and hugged him tightly, with big smiles on everyone’s faces. This has to be the mood throughout the Cowboys nation right now. Michael Irvin’s teammate and running back Emmitt Smith told their quarterback, Dak Prescott, to protect the house before the Eagles game in Week 12.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys at Panthers Dec 15 December 15, 2024: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_111.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree333356

Prescott has won two games for them now, one against the current Super Bowl winners and the other against the perennial champs. Michael Irvin then went on a YouTube livestream where he told fans his actual views. The AT&T Stadium was full of red jerseys. He called it “damage” to the Cowboys’ brand over the years for not winning championships.

However, the win has given big hope to the three-time Super Bowl winner. He told fans that this is what the team actually is when everyone puts their 100%. He doubled down on America’s team beating the Chiefs, and reminded everyone that becoming the champions is a step-by-step process.

“You got to beat the man to be the man. They call this prison mentality,” Irvin said.

Even before Michael Irvin celebrated, Jerry Jones was already in a happy mood. He came out holding a turkey leg, revealing the Cowboys gave one of their best performances on Thanksgiving.

“What a great day on Thanksgiving Day,” Jones said.

They are regularly punching above their weight. However, the legend showed off one fashion accessory and made a sensational claim.

Michael Irvin reveals his lucky charm for the Cowboys

In another wave of positive news for the Cowboys, the division winners, the Philadelphia Eagles, lost to the Chicago Bears. It was enough for Irvin to do a live stream again. But his choice of clothing caught everyone off guard. Irvin gave himself a new name, “Poncho Mike,” showing a white poncho with the star and Dallas Cowboys written over it in big bold letters.

One of his Mexican-American friends gifted him the fashion item. Since then, the Cowboys have been on a three-game winning streak. It includes their Week 11 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Michael Irvin admitted that the poncho is his lucky charm. But he also made a big prediction.

The Cowboys now have six wins and sit in second place in the NFC East. However, Irvin thinks they could win the division as the Eagles’ offense is struggling. That would be a big push for the expectations of America’s Team. They are the highest-valued team in the NFL at $13 billion.

Will Prescott end the three-decade championship drought and fulfill Michael Irvin and Jerry Jones’ long-time wishes? It would be historic!