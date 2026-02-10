Michael Irvin Puts Cowboys on Notice About Dak Prescott Amid George Pickens’ Contract Dilemma

Essentials Inside The Story Star receiver could be given a franchise tag amid cap space troubles

Despite franchise record year, a star veteran's age is brought into question

Michael Irvin wants immediate action from his franchise for a strong playoff push

Michael Irvin knows that the Cowboys’ shot-caller isn’t getting any younger. The team is still far from being a Super Bowl contender, and Dak Prescott turns 33 this coming July. While Prescott remains one of the top QBs in the league, the franchise legend has sounded his words of warning for the team.

“That opportunity and that window must they must address it now,” Michael Irvin said during an interview with USA Today. “Right now. They have Dak, they have CeeDee, they have George. You’ve got to address it right now. You got Ferguson. But you’ve got to make those plays. You don’t have any more years to spend with Dak not being in the playoffs.”

Highlighting the urgency, Michael Irvin put the franchise on notice by telling them to take immediate action and maximize Prescott before it’s too late.

In 2025, Prescott was one of the silver linings on the Cowboys team. The quarterback tied Tony Romo’s franchise record of 4 seasons with 30 touchdowns or more. Though he’s 32 now, Irvin’s point is important as the franchise has not one but two of the best receivers in the league. A couple of years later, these advantages may not even exist.

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2025-26 season with a 7-9-1 record despite having one of the best offenses. America’s Team ranked second in total yards per game (391.9) and seventh in points per game (27.7), but the defense let them down, giving up over 30 points per game.

These stellar numbers helped their star wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, record 1000+ yard seasons each. Similarly, TE1 Jake Ferguson also had a breakout year with 82 catches for 600 yards and scored 8 touchdowns.

Michael Irvin has urged his beloved Cowboys to make the necessary moves that would allow them to contend for the Lombardi Trophy this coming season and help bring back the glory days since 1996. However, Irvin’s call for immediate action comes at a pivotal moment for Dallas, as the franchise faces a crucial decision regarding George Pickens’ future with the team.

Dallas could trade Pickens after franchise-tagging the WR

While defense remains the primary problem for the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team is also facing a massive dilemma regarding star wideout George Pickens.

After trading for the 24-year-old ahead of the 2025 season, Pickens produced a career year with 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. But now, as the wideout enters free agency, the Cowboys are rumored to trade Pickens after franchise-tagging him.

“The Cowboys have shown a willingness to trade their star players for significant draft pick compensation,” Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning, alluding to the blockbuster trade of Micah Parsons to the Packers. “Maybe those players have the same agent in David Mulugheta. I’m just saying, it’s an interesting situation to consider.”

While this move would heavily impact the Dallas offense, it could help with their salary cap. The Cowboys have contracts totaling an estimated $31 million over the cap for 2026, according to Spotrac.

If they place the wide receiver tag on unrestricted free agent George Pickens, that’s another $28 million or so that hits the cap immediately.

By leveraging a tag-and-trade scenario, Jerry Jones can avoid around a $28 million cap hit while securing the assets needed for a defensive overhaul. This strategy signals that the Cowboys are prioritizing long-term cap health over keeping their newly formed “Lamb-Pickens” duo intact.

With defensive reinforcements also being actively worked on, there’s reason to believe that the coming year could see a strong run from the Cowboys.