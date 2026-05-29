Michael Irvin Reveals Truth Behind Power Shift Between Jerry Jones and Son: “Stephen Jones Will Have More Say”

Jerry Jones remains the public face and loudest voice of the Dallas Cowboys. However, behind closed doors, there may be a change of the guard in the front office. For decades, the elder Jones has run the franchise with absolute authority. The era of the elder Jones is often linked with flashy signings and maverick decision-making. Now, his son, Stephen Jones, is steadily taking the reins on major organizational decisions and commanding the final say on the team’s future.

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Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recently shared an update on the franchise’s inner workings on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast. When asked about who’s calling the shots, he shed light on the evolving power dynamic within the front office.

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“Jerry is still going to be in charge, but Stephen Jones will have more say,” Irvin responded. “There was a time where, like anything, Stephen Jones. ‘I’m not giving up on secrecy.’ You gotta show and earn the ability to reach in and make those comments. Stephen will tell you, sometimes he had to try to take that cuz Jerry is an alpha male. He’s a hell of a salesman… but Stephen’s input is in there, and that’s the succession plan.”

Ever since he bought the franchise in 1989, Jerry Jones has held a tight grip on the general manager duties. But when the time finally comes for him to step down, it feels almost certain that his son, Stephen Jones, will inherit the mantle. A business partnership between Jerry Jones and his oldest son, Stephen, always felt like a certainty. Even during Stephen’s college football days at Arkansas, the two would plot out their future ventures.

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In these years, Stephen Jones has also made his presence felt in important decisions relating to the front office and the franchise. Jerry has thanked his son for his influence during the crucial league meetings and dealings.

“He [Stephen] realizes the importance of the league as a whole rather than just the Cowboys,” Jerry has said. Stephen has done a fabulous job, balancing that out for the last 30 years. He is often keeping me grounded and actually keeping me less controversial.”

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It may seem that if anyone is fit to take the reins, it’s Stephen. Over a 36-year NFL career, he has evolved into a uniquely versatile executive as the Cowboys’ Co-Owner and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Apart from managing the business side, he also oversees AT&T Stadium as its president. Moreover, he also commands the scouting and player personnel departments as Executive Vice President. In 2024, he talked about what may eventually happen in the Cowboys’ front office.

“We’ll cross that road one day. No one’s getting out of here alive the last I checked,” Stephen said on 105.3 The Fan. “At some point that may be the case, but we’ll worry about those things when they happen. I just want to enjoy working with him and being a part of something special. I know right now we’re frustrated with how our team is competing on the field, but overall we’ve had a hell of a run and think we got a lot left in us.”

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However, tensions are mounting in the Dallas Cowboys camp, as George Pickens has decided to sit out the voluntary workouts. Irvin believes Stephen Jones’ approach is behind this situation.

Michael Irvin Calls Out Cowboys Over George Pickens Negotiations

The Dallas Cowboys are relying on a fully guaranteed $27.3 million franchise tag to keep Pickens on the field. The wideout had a stellar year last season. He racked up 93 receptions for just under 1,430 yards while securing nine touchdowns. Even after the predraft, Jerry Jones had made it clear that they were not looking for a long-term deal.

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“We’re so fired up to have George on this football team,” Jones told the reporters during a predraft press conference. “Obviously, he’s been here for a year. We gave up a third-round pick for him, and certainly he’s made tremendous progress in the year he’s been here. I think he’d be the first to tell you this is a great situation for him, playing with CeeDee [Lamb] and Dak [Prescott] and in Coach [Brian] Schottenheimer’s offense. He loves Coach Schottenheimer and what he brings to the table. But certainly, a conscious decision that we’ve made.”

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This conservative front office tactic didn’t sit well with Michael Irvin. The Cowboys legend openly criticized Stephen Jones and took issue with how the team is handling the situation so publicly.

“The only problem I didn’t like is I don’t need you to say that there’s no long-term deal in the works this year,” Irvin said on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast. “I’m going to leave him hoping. That was a little flexing for me. You ain’t gotta let everyone know your thoughts.”