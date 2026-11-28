Three decades of waiting for a Super Bowl win couldn’t take away the buzz around the Dallas Cowboys. The team last won the Super Bowl in 1995, but the 31-year gap hasn’t taken away its ‘America’s Team’ status, according to former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin.

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“Listen, first of all, I just told everybody how happy I am to be working with Hard Rock Band,” Michael Irvin said on Hard Rock Bet. “And here you come in here with a Stephen A. like question right off the top of the bank. You know what I’m saying? You can’t take what is not yours to take.

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“You can’t give what is not yours to give. America’s team, the moniker belongs to the Cowboys. No matter what the people here in America want to say at any given time, you can’t take it. So yes, absolutely. America’s team belongs to the Cowboys.”

The Dallas Cowboys got the nickname “America’s Team” from NFL Films, not from the team’s management. In 1979, editor Bob Ryan was working on a highlight video of the Cowboys’ 1978 season when the idea popped up in his head.

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“I saw all these fans in away stadiums,” Ryan told NFL Network in 1979. “Hey, they’re the most popular team in the country. How can I use that? Why don’t we call them ‘America’s Team?”

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Ryan used the nickname in the video’s title and wrote its opening narration, which NFL Films narrator John Facenda read. It began by saying that the Cowboys were so often on television that people recognized their faces like those of presidents and movie stars.

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Broadcasters soon started using “America’s Team” during games early in the 1979 season. The name caught on and became a lasting part of the Cowboys’ identity.

However, what’s shocking is that the Cowboys have not reached the NFC Championship Game since 1995, the season when they last won the Super Bowl. Despite that long wait, they have continued to carry the nickname “America’s Team.” One reason is that their popularity has remained strong.

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The Cowboys continue to attract large television audiences, making them a favorite for broadcasters. In 2019, 12 of the 50 most-watched TV programs in the country featured Dallas.

Their television presence has been consistent for years. Since NBC started Sunday Night Football and the NFL introduced Thursday night games in 2006, the Cowboys have received at least one prime-time game every season. They were the only team to maintain that record for 15 straight years, showing how much interest they continue to generate among viewers.

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Even Jerry Jones talked about this last year in an interview with USA TODAY’s Jarrett Bell. He explained how the franchise continues to attract attention despite its lack of recent championship success.

“I explain it by hard work. I bust my ass,” Jones said. “This exact same hard work that is going on in the football. I work my ass off. And that hasn’t slowed down. This is the busiest I’ve ever been at training camp.”

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The numbers clearly prove it. The Dallas Cowboys attracted a huge television audience during their Thanksgiving game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 27, 2025. Around 57.2 million people watched the game, making it the most-watched regular-season NFL game in history at that time. This shows that fans continue to tune in to watch Dallas despite the team’s struggles to win championships.

The Cowboys also had the highest home attendance in the NFL during the 2025 regular season. They welcomed 743,934 fans to AT&T Stadium, more than any other team. The Denver Broncos ranked second with 687,500 attendees. This shows that Dallas continued to draw large crowds to its home games, even without Super Bowl success in 31 years.

Now, with a 5-7 record, the team is trying to make its mark this season and build a team that can compete in the Super Bowl.