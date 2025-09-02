Mike McCarthy’s Feelings on Cowboys’ Job Revealed as Brian Schottenheimer’s Respect Plummets

The Cowboys’ curse isn’t just a myth anymore. It’s creeping up, shining a harsh light on 30 years of coaching chaos since the last Super Bowl glory. The last time the franchise felt that electric surge of certainty was when Jimmy Johnson stormed in as a “badass” from Oklahoma State and Miami and took total control. He pulled the team out of near-obscurity. Since then? It’s been a mess of broken promises and coaching turns that never stuck.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On 105.3 The Fan, Bryan Broaddus didn’t mince words about the chaos: “I think for the last 15 years, they haven’t had a very good head coach.” While fans, media, and even some insiders blame the roster, Broaddus flipped the script. The recurring scapegoat isn’t players, it’s the men on the sidelines. “When I talk to gang of seven, they are always saying, ‘Man, that roster, that roster, well, that roster, man, look at the roster. You know, why you know, man, you guys practicing down there? I mean, what’s up? What’s going on?’ It’s always something to do with the coach.”

Broaddus casts a long shadow over Dallas’ coaching history: “You don’t need Wade Phillips, you don’t need Chan Gailey, you don’t need Jason Garrett, you don’t need Mike McCarthy.” He suggests the franchise needs a radical reset – a coach with the swagger and total control, like Johnson, and not a series of band-aid solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s the kicker. Broaddus also pointed out something intriguing about Mike McCarthy when he was hired as the Cowboys’ head coach in 2020. “McCarthy was kind of at the end, too. He didn’t want to work anymore, you know. He just didn’t want to work.” That honesty hits hard, especially when backed by McCarthy’s recent decisions. After five seasons leading the Cowboys, McCarthy decided not to coach in the 2025 NFL season and instead focus on preparing for the 2026 coaching hiring cycle. This wasn’t out of nowhere. It echoes his 2019 break post-Packers firing – taking time off to regroup and prepare for the next chapter. It’s not quitting in the heat of battle; it’s burnout and opting for a breather in a brutal business.

via Imago ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 14: Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to quarterback Dak Prescott 4 after an interception during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers on January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 14 NFC Wild Card – Packers at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692401144210

Mike McCarthy’s tenure was a mixed bag. His Cowboys teams posted a respectable 49-35 record, reached the playoffs thrice, but never stepped past the NFC divisional round. The last season was a rude awakening, punctuated by injuries to key players like Dak Prescott and a disappointing 7-10 finish. After a long era of coaching stability from the likes of Jason Garrett – whose longest run nevertheless ended without playoff breakthroughs – McCarthy’s reign ended with a mutual parting. But Broaddus insists that McCarthy’s competitive fire had faded. This coaching carousel brings us to the present, where Brian Schottenheimer now holds the reins in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Schottenheimer’s respect takes a hit

On 105.3 The Fan, Broaddus admits, “I’m hoping for Brian Schottenheimer. He’s such a likable guy,” but the air around Schottenheimer’s respect is thinning. The Cowboys faithful and insiders are whispering the same thing: he might not be the spark this team desperately needs. As Broaddus puts it succinctly, “I’d love for this team to have a Dan Campbell, somebody like that.” That’s a clear message to the Cowboys brass: respect for Schottenheimer may be plummeting not because he’s disliked, but because the Cowboys need a coach who can shake things up with a fresh roar – not just steady footsteps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why? Because the new bar is set by the likes of Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions coach who’s built a reputation for infectious energy, candid authenticity, and fearless leadership. Campbell’s style is anything but traditional – he makes it fun, demands passion, and isn’t afraid to take bold chances. Meanwhile, Schottenheimer’s leadership leans more toward steady professionalism, discipline, and incremental progress, which, while valuable, hasn’t ignited the fire Dallas craves.

Under Campbell’s leadership, the Lions have steadily climbed the ranks, setting new franchise records and redefining expectations. In 2024, the team posted a franchise-best 15-2 regular-season record, their highest win total ever, while clinching back-to-back NFC North division titles. So, while Mike McCarthy may have reached his limit, and Schottenheimer is struggling to gain traction, Dallas’ future may well hinge on whether a leader like Campbell emerges to rewrite the script.