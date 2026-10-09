“Mike Tomlin Needs to Be in Dallas Tomorrow”: Ex-Steelers Player Has Blunt Solution to Jerry Jones’ Cowboys Crisis

The fan-fuelled request for Jerry Jones to bring in Mike Tomlin reignited with a vengeance when things unraveled for the Dallas Cowboys following their 24-16 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. When NFL Network’s Jane Slater caught up with Jones in the stadium tunnel and asked whether making a change to his coaching staff was on the table, the billionaire owner brushed it off as “premature.” However, for a former player watching Dallas unravel like this, patience and belief in the current coaching staff seem to have completely run out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The defeat dropped Dallas to 2-3 in the 2026 season and brought intense frustration from former NFL defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, who spent multiple seasons under Mike Tomlin at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fehoko actively advocated for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to replace head coach Brian Schottenheimer with Tomlin, pointing out how Dak Prescott’s performances are going in vain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dak Prescott went 24/42 for 300-plus yards, one touchdown, and both of his interceptions came off of guys dropping it wide open in their hands, tip drill, and both picks go to the defense. I can’t stress enough how much help Dak Prescott needs. He doesn’t have a defense. Christian Parker, he’s out here with Cartier glasses and baby diamond studs in his ears. Defense can’t stop a nosebleed.

“CeeDee Lamb gets hurt; Dak still throws for 300-plus, goes 99 yards when they need him to. Schottenheimer, you got to get fired. Mike Tomlin needs to be in Dallas tomorrow for the head coaching job. This is bad. This is not on Dak Prescott. Not going for that. He’s the best quarterback in the NFC,” Breiden Fehoko stated on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss to Tampa Bay stung deeply because the Buccaneers entered Arlington winless at 0-4 and without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Instead, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels led Tampa Bay’s offense, while the Bucs controlled possession and forced three turnovers. Jones later addressed the media, calling the performance “extraordinarily disappointing.”

Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach in January 2025 after serving as offensive coordinator, but his tenure is already under heavy pressure. National analysts across major sports networks labeled the defeat a fireable loss, arguing that dropping a home game against a depleted roster on short rest points to deeper issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if Dallas wanted Mike Tomlin, bringing him to Texas is far from simple. Tomlin stepped down from Pittsburgh in January 2026 after 19 seasons at the helm. While Tomlin is currently out of coaching, getting him to Dallas would require convincing him to end his hiatus and work under Jones’ unique ownership style, a dynamic that remains difficult to imagine.

Fehoko reserved his sharpest criticism for first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker. At age 34, Parker became the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history when hired in January 2026. However, his defensive unit could not contain Tampa Bay’s ground attack, surrendering 241 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bucky Irving broke loose for a 72-yard run that set up a touchdown, highlighting glaring missed tackles and poor gap discipline across Dallas’ front seven. Tampa Bay repeatedly converted critical downs against Parker’s scheme, controlling the game clock. The defensive struggles left Prescott and the offense constantly playing from behind during the second half of the game.

Prescott finished 24 of 42 for 316 yards and engineered an impressive 10-play, 99-yard touchdown march in the fourth quarter. Yet, both of his interceptions came off receiver drops. The final blow came at Tampa Bay’s 12-yard line when a pass deflected off Jake Ferguson into linebacker Alex Anzalone’s hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas faced an uphill climb after All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb exited early with a quadriceps contusion, finishing with only two catches. While reported as a quad bruise without initial signs of structural damage, Lamb’s absence forced Prescott to lean entirely on George Pickens and Ferguson. The lack of reliable depth ultimately stalled the comeback attempt in late drives.