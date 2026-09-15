Cowboys Move Quickly to Sign New RB After Malik Davis’ Season-Ending Injury

In the last two years, running back Javonte Williams has turned into a crucial piece of the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive unit, especially considering his performance in the last season alone. During the season opener clash against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, Williams scored the NFL’s first touchdown of the regular season on a 1-yard rush to cap off the Cowboys’ opening drive. However, his run was briefly paused after a Week 15 shoulder injury while playing against the Minnesota Vikings.

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In his absence, the Cowboys sent Malik Davis to fill the role, and he took the franchise out of a three-game losing streak. For the 2026 season, Davis was expected to perform a similar role should Williams go down. However, that plan is seemingly not in the works anymore as Malik Davis suffered a hip injury during Friday practice at the team’s facility in Frisco and was escorted out in a vehicle.

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Now, with the veteran put on the season-ending injured reserve list, the Cowboys are planning their next move, reportedly looking to add more depth to their running back room. According to an update from KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson on X,

“The Dallas Cowboys are signing running back Tyler Goodson off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad to their 53-man roster, according to a league source.”

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Tyler Goodson joined the NFL with the Green Bay Packers in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. But his debut came a season later when he joined the Indianapolis Colts in September 2023.

In his three seasons with the Colts, Goodson racked up 54 rushing carries for 264 yards and 19 receptions for 103 yards in 34 games. However, when his contract with Indianapolis expired, the Atlanta Falcons signed him to their practice squad with a one-year deal in March 2026.

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Now, the Dallas Cowboys have reportedly swooped in to poach the 25-year-old off the Falcons’ practice squad.

The Cowboys faced the New York Giants on Sunday night, September 13, 2026, and lost by 20-28. Their defense under the newly appointed defensive coordinator seemed a bit shaky, as they struggled to sustain New York’s offensive drives and allowed the opposition to score four touchdowns in seven possessions.

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The Cowboys’ run game also had flaws, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared his thoughts following the game.

“Their defensive line, our running game, there was way too much penetration early in the game. Javonte was running into a wall in the beginning of the game.”

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Javonte Williams started the game, but could rack up only 41 rushing yards in 12 carries. The Giants defense came prepared with their strategy to halt the star running back, pushing Williams to praise his opponents.

“They played a great game. We just got to execute better next time we see them,” Williams said.

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But this also brings light to another question. Would the Cowboys RB room show a better output if they still had Malik Davis as the backup? Considering the veteran running back already proved his dominance last season. Davis, who was behind Williams in the depth chart, was expected to play the backup this year as well before he sustained a season-ending injury.

Malik Davis’ season-ending injury

On September 11, 2026, during the team’s final practice session right before their Week 1 opener against the New York Giants, Davis went down with a hip injury.

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Davis was immediately carted off the practice field, and the very next day after his hip surgery, the RB’s season ended before it could even begin.

The 27-year-old running back originally became a part of the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and worked his way from the team’s practice squad to a reliable backup in the last three seasons. In 2025, Davis played 10 games, recording 52 rushing carries for 250 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, inlcuding a powerful 1-yard rushing TD where he bulldozed into the end zone against the Vikings

Before Sunday’s game against the Giants, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was also praising the veteran, highlighting his importance within the locker room.

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“Well, boy, not only was it a tragedy for him, relative to this season, but for us as

well because he had really, I liked the way he had earned it and what he had

done over a two-year period here. I was really thinking he could be an

integral contributor. And so it’s a loss. So we’ll see what these guys can do.”

Now, the team is moving ahead with Emari Demercado as the RB2, and has also signed Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad to the active roster.

Now, can the addition of Tyler Goodson make a change in the RB room rankings? We can only find out more about that once Goodson takes part in a few training sessions with the team and works his way with a new coaching staff.