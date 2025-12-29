“My Heart Still Aches”: Deceased Cowboys Star’s Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy Update With Emotional Message

Essentials Inside The Story Marshawn Kneeland's partner shares news of her unborn while the pain is still raw

Catalina Mancera once again revealed her love, grief, and a future shaped by absence

As the Cowboys rally around Marshawn's family, one promise stands out: his legacy isn't over, and neither is the support

In the shadow of an unthinkable tragedy, a new life offers a fragile glimmer of hope. For Catalina Mancera, the girlfriend of the late Dallas Cowboys star Marshawn Kneeland, a bittersweet pregnancy announcement reveals a story of enduring love and profound grief. As she braces herself for a new chapter of motherhood without Marshawn by her side, her words reveal the deep pain of loss that still lingers. Catalina may be moving forward, but the healing hasn’t been easy.

The partner of Marshawn Kneeland shared an emotional Instagram post on Sunday that can hit anyone right in the feels. The post featured two snaps of their baby’s sonogram. It lies next to red roses and a handwritten note that reads, “Baby Kneeland 2026.” While the images were powerful on their own, it was Catalina’s caption dedicated to the baby that carried the weight of her feelings.

“My sweet baby, I dreamed of you long before I ever knew you,” she wrote. “I dreamed of building a family, of the life your dad and I talked about and imagined together. I’m so excited for you, but my heart still aches. It aches for the moments I won’t get to share with him, and for the love I wish you could experience the way I did.”

Further, she admitted that time hasn’t healed wounds, but she believes God knew exactly what her heart needed. For Mancera, her tiny one has brought both hope and purpose during the darkest chapter of her life. She trusts God’s timing and believes she and her baby will get through. Kneeland’s partner ended her note with a strong heart-to-heart promise to their child.

“I promise to love you with everything I have for me and for your dad,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to meet you, to hold you, and to watch you grow. I love you already 🤍”

Mancera’s sentimental update comes nearly two months after Marshawn was found dead in the early hours of November 6. The officers had earlier attempted a traffic stop on him in suburban Dallas, per the reports. They later found the former Cowboys player’s abandoned car, which had undergone a crash near The Star in Frisco.

The officers later found his body shortly after 1:30 a.m. with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Reports also claim that the 24-year-old sent goodbye messages to family members the night before. Mancera and Kneeland first met and fell in love during their time at the University of Michigan. Her pregnancy didn’t come to light until the franchise addressed the media a week after the player’s demise.

The Cowboys step in for Marshawn Kneeland’s family

The Cowboys’ head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, spoke about Marshawn Kneeland for the first time on November 12. During his emotional message, the coach revealed Mancera was expecting and that the organization wants to look after both the Cowboys star’s girlfriend and their child. Furthermore, he provided more clarity on how they would do it.

“We’re going to honor Marshawn and his family in a number of different ways,” he said. “The organization has been amazing. We’ve started the Marshawn Kneeland Memorial Fund, where we can all give and support Catalina.”

Additionally, Schottenheimer weighed in on the sentiment inside the locker room. He explained how the team had been leaning on one another to process the grief. In fact, the team held meetings to help the players cope with the loss in a better way. A day before the coach’s remarks, the organization also hosted a vigil that brought together Kneeland’s family, teammates, and their loved ones. Later during his talk, Schottenheimer discussed his own pain before revealing what comes next for the team.

“I’m hurting. And these guys have picked me up and I’ve picked them up. And that’s what we’re going to continue to do because we love one another, and that’s what a family does.”

As the Cowboys star’s girlfriend gets ready to take the next big step in her life, Brian’s team is there to support her.