Cowboys Named as Potential Landing Spot For Future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner Before Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys have made plenty of additions on defense, but linebacker is still an area that raises questions. DeMarvion Overshown, who is expected to start, played only six games last season before suffering an injury, leaving some uncertainty around the position. With Dallas looking for more stability, Bobby Wagner has been widely viewed as a strong fit.

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“Linebacker Bobby Wagner continues to win the battle against Father Time,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote. “The 36-year-old remains a high-volume starter and a productive player in every facet of his game.

“If Wagner is willing to join a former division rival, Dallas could provide a logical landing spot. The Cowboys are working to rebuild a defense that ranked 30th overall last season, and Wagner has a fan in head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who previously spent time alongside Wagner as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.”

Wagner has had consistent, productive seasons, starting all 17 games for the Commanders in 2025. Every season since his draft, the three-time NFL combined tackles leader has accumulated over 100 tackles every single season. Wagner refuses to slow down even at the age of 36, recording 162 tackles in 2025 for the Commanders. The high-volume starter is expected to be a candidate for the NFL Hall of Fame. While Washington did not have a great season, finishing with a record of 5-12, Wagner isn’t to blame.

While the Commanders had a bad season on defense, the Cowboys were even worse.

The 2025 season was not kind to their defense. They finished dead last in the league for points allowed, with 30.1 points per game. They racked up a total of 511 points allowed, a franchise high. With the departure of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys need a new cornerstone to anchor their defense. Adding a strong defensive presence like Wagner is sure to benefit them, as Knox wrote.

“Wagner would bring some much-needed ability and leadership to the second level of Dallas’ defense, potentially completing the unit’s offseason rebuild.”

Knox’s is also correct about Wagner’s connection with Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer. The head coach was then the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, the team that drafted Wagner back in 2012. Schottenheimer’s first season with Seattle led them to the league’s top spot for rushing offense. Before the Cowboys’ training camp begins on July 28, Schottenheimer might need to make a move for Wagner.

He is a big fan of Wagner’s work as well, as he told sports commentator Kay Adams back in March.

“You’re looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world…I love that guy.”

Wagner and Schottenheimer have spent three seasons on the same team. With the Cowboys’ defense in tatters after 2025, Knox believes Schottenheimer should consider adding Wagner to their roster. Bobby Wagner’s ability to rush passers would significantly curb the number of points the Cowboys are allowing.

Can Bobby Wagner fix the Cowboys’ linebacker room?

The Cowboys have already added several players to their defense this offseason. They drafted safety Caleb Downs and acquired defensive end Rashan Gary and defensive tackle Kenny Clark via trade. They even added players to their linebacker room after Parsons left.

But the linebacker room is not as reliable as the front office would like. They drafted Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham from the 2026 draft and acquired Dee Winters via trade. The only veteran presence in the linebacker room is DeMarvion Overshown, and despite offseason and practice sessions, the latest drafts will require time to settle in. Overshown is expected to take on the starting role in the 2026 season. He will also be calling the defensive plays under the new defensive coordinator, Christian Parker.

Overshown also brings injury concerns, as he sat out the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season recovering from his torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in 2024. Knox believes that Wagner’s presence can plug the holes in the Cowboys’ defense due to its young linebacker room.

The seasoned veteran brings 14 years of experience, with a career high of 167 combined tackles in the 2016 season. Besides his 162 tackles last season, he also recorded 4.5 sacks, nine QB hits, and four passes defended. Pro Football Focus granted Wagner a 90.3 grade for run defense and a 92.4 for his pass rushing.

Wagner’s 6’0″, 242 lb frame, along with his quick feet and ball tracking, will keep the Cowboys’ points allowed stat in check. His consistent tackles and sacks will further reduce the number of points the Cowboys give up. With Parker’s defensive strategy and Wagner’s raw talent and football IQ, the Cowboys are expected to see a notable change in their struggling defense.

With the preseason drawing closer each day, the Cowboys do not have much time. If they want the Super Bowl XLVIII champion on their roster, they will need to act fast, as other teams will also be looking to snatch up the future Hall of Famer.