Cowboys Never Earned a Place in Jerry Jones’ Office, Another Team Did

Jerry Jones’ office at The Star Frisco is filled with memorabilia of the Dallas Cowboys’ achievements since he bought the franchise. The memorabilia list includes the three Super Bowls that the Cowboys won in the 1990s, jerseys, and pictures. Among all the Cowboys staff, there is a certain thing in his office that has nothing to do with the Cowboys.

With the Arkansas Razorbacks’ new head coach, Ryan Silverfield, having a chance to visit Jones’ office and have a chat with him, the odd memorabilia was the first thing that caught his attention. Later, when he appeared on On3’s Andy & Ari Show, Silverback opened up on the memorabilia and how it increases his respect for the Cowboys owner.

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“He could have as much memorabilia around his office as he could possibly imagine with his history, but he had one helmet his entire office, it was an Arkansas Razorback silver helmet which was the helmet they made for him when they played in AT&T Stadium for the [Southwest Classic against Texas A&M in 2017]. It’s kind of the Cowboys color, but with the Hog logo on it,” said Ryan Silverpack on the Andy & Ari Show, via On3 on X.

Jones attended the University of Arkansas in the 1960s and played for the Razorbacks as an offensive lineman. He was on the team when the Razorbacks won their lone consensus national championship in 1964. They went 11-0, and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the Helms Athletic Foundation voted them as National Champions. With Frank Broyles as the head coach, they defeated Nebraska in the Cotton Bowl.

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So, the Cowboys owner has always felt a deep connection with his alma mater. But things got even better when he got a customized helmet in 2017. It meant so much to him that it earned a place in his office, despite there being no Cowboys helmet. Amid all the Cowboys memorabilia, the Razorbacks helmet stood out as a part of Jones that is precious to him more than anything. Although the Razorbacks have not won a national championship since 1964, Jones still loves his alma mater from the core.

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“He’s like, ‘Listen, because the Razorbacks mean everything to me,” said Ryan Silverfield of Jerry Jones. “Because I love the Dallas Cowboys, but, man, I love, and I dream about the Razorbacks having success in football. And so that was surreal to hear that.”

So, now, Jone not only desires to become the franchise owner with the most Super Bowls, but also wants the Razorbacks to return to their past glory. Maybe with Silverback, the Razorbacks will finally achieve what they haven’t been able to do over the last six decades. Interestingly, Silverback feels that Jones keeps on is the key factor that could make it happen.

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Jerry Jones’s investment could rejuvenate the Arkansas Razorbacks

Ryan Silverback had a long conversation with Jerry Jones. They did not just talk about football, but also some special stories and strategies. Surprisingly, it was going to be a meet-and-greet thing since the Arkansas HC had an important appointment later that day. Unfortunately, the conversation got so interesting and intense that he lost track of time.

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After having such a meaningful conversation, Silverback had nothing but praise for the former Razorbacks offensive lineman. He even pointed out that Jones could be a key figure in helping wake the sleeping giants that the Razorbacks are. Throughout his life, Jones has invested in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex through various ventures, making it one of the best footballing places in Texas.

Imago Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to game vs the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP20210919801 JONxSOOHOO

From buying the Cowboys for $140 million, investing in a new stadium (AT&T Stadium) worth $1.2 billion, a $1.5 billion mixed-use complex that serves as the team’s world headquarters, and his real estate company has invested heavily in the northern DFW suburbs. With such infrastructure, the DFW has become a hub of four-star recruits throughout the nation.

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Hundreds of aspiring football players aspire from the region, and all of them grow up to be die-hard Dallas Cowboys fans. So, the Razorbacks can recruit those talents and take a step forward towards becoming a better football program. If they do win a championship in the near future, Jerry Jones will have played a major role in that. Despite being the owner of one of the world’s greatest sports franchises, Jerry Jones’ love for the Arkansas Razorbacks has not faltered even to this day.