“Never Wanted To Address the Real Problems”: Micah Parsons’ Brother Accuses Cowboys of Misusing DE, Takes Shot at $32M Replacement

Micah Parsons doesn’t have to say a word anymore. His brother is doing it for him. Terrence Parsons Jr. took to social media this week with a message aimed straight at the Dallas Cowboys and their newest edge rusher, and it wasn’t exactly a welcome basket. The shot came just months after Dallas acquired Rashan Gary and agreed to a restructured two-year, $32 million contract. Whether that deal ages well is exactly what Terrence seems to be questioning.

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“Nahh I’m just talking facts bro we all knew Micah was outta position, but he put in the work every offseason to be better at where he was lacking lol while the team never wanted to address the real problems in the run defense like get a DT and LBs lol and I don’t hate Gary or take shots every week.

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Lmfao, but we not gonna pretend like he something he not. I had the pleasure of watching that man all year and gave credit where it’s due. Good run defender… he better be at 6-5 280 lmfao, but I also see him play lazy and jog all over the field and give up on plays; can do that in the NFC East with all mobile QBs,” Terrence Parsons Jr. posted on X.

The message is pretty simple: don’t expect much when it comes to rushing the passer. Speaking of Parsons, he wanted a new Cowboys deal, but the negotiations turned contentious, which led to his trade to the Packers in 2025.

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And Dallas signed Gary, hoping he’d help patch the hole left by Micah’s exit. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is banking on him too. Gary’s coming off back-to-back seasons with 7.5 sacks, which is exactly the kind of steady production the Cowboys were chasing.

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Terrence isn’t buying the hype, though. When a Cowboys fan on X called Gary “100% the real deal,” Terrence jumped into the replies and pumped the brakes. “Definitely can stop the run but outside of that y’all gonna [expletive] around and find out,” he wrote.

Read between the lines, and it sounds like he’s questioning whether Gary can actually get after the quarterback in Dallas’ new scheme. Here’s the thing, though. Gary has never posted a double-digit sack season in his career, but the pressure numbers tell a different story.

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He’s been one of Green Bay’s most disruptive edge presences for years now, even without the gaudy sack totals. So can Gary actually move the needle for a Cowboys defense that finished dead last in passing defense allowed last season? That’s the real question hanging over this offseason.