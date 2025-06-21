Cowboys News: Dak Prescott to Pose New Threat to 31 Teams & Revive 5-YO Habit

It was a training‑camp afternoon in September 2020 when the longest tenured Cowboys beat writer of 28 years, Clarence E. Hill Jr., checked Dak Prescott’s stats. While comparing to other QBs’ rushing records, he saw that the quarterback was clearly behind. Of course, backstory matters. In his rookie year, Dak logged 57 carries for 282 yards. In 2018, the number jumped to 75 rushes and six scores. Then the dip, only 52 attempts in 2019. The dual‑threat label was going away, and Clarence’s list made the truth sting.

Fast‑forward to the week 5 game on October 11, 2020, against the Giants at AT&T. Logan Ryan dragged him down, forcing the medical staff to cart him off the field. The same night, a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation compelled him to undergo surgery. Once again last year, Prescott met with another brutal hit, tearing his hamstring off the bone in a Week 9 game. Result? The same, an abrupt ending of the season. But this year, he is changing the course and bringing back a 5-year-old habit, which might be a warning to all 31 rival NFL teams.

We all know that post‑surgery, Dak managed just 48 carries for 146 yards in 2021, 182 yards in 2022, 242 in 2023, and a hamstring‑shortened 54 yards in 2024. But this time, the quarterback is trying to improve that. During the June 20 episode of DLLS Sports, Hill Jr. revealed, “Dak has been working on his speed, he’s working on running. He says he don’t know if running is why he got hurt, cuz he runs hard in practice, but he’s been working on those things.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, that might be true, as Dak Prescott gave a hint back in April during the 35th annual Children’s Cancer Fund gala by saying, “I’ve been running more, obviously you’ve got to when you’re rehabbing a hamstring.” Moreover, his past also shows that he plays better after an injury season. Although he didn’t run more after the 2020 drawback, his passing game suddenly shot up. In 2021, he recorded 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, gaining 4,449 passing yards.

This time, he is also coming back with a renewed sense of competition, aiming to win the ultimate prize, the Super Bowl. A few days back, while talking about his aim for 2025, Dak Prescott revealed, “I wanna win a championship. The legacy and the things, and whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself.” So, it’s safer to say that the QB is working on his five-year-old habit, i.e., running & speed, while simultaneously focusing on his arm & mobility power.

While he is focused on these things, analysts are also predicting a turnaround season, which could be historic.

2025 could be the legacy year for Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has flirted with MVP conversations before, but 2023 made it official. But 2025? That could be the year he barges into the room and refuses to leave. ESPN doesn’t just think he’ll be good. They project nearly 5,000 passing yards, 43 touchdowns, a completion rate nearing 70%, and a re-emergence of the dual-threat element that once made him terrifying in space.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Start with the surrounding guys. CeeDee Lamb is a WR1 in any system, but now he’s got George Pickens across from him, 6’3″ with an average of 16.3 yards per reception over the past three seasons. For the first time since 2016, Dak might have a clean pocket and lanes to climb into. That clearly spells more success.

via Imago Credits: Imago

Continuity matters too. Brian Schottenheimer moves from OC to the Cowboys HC, so the language and philosophies stay intact. But it’s still Dak Prescott’s show. He knows every read and adjustment. And this time, he’s not guessing anymore, he’s dictating. It’s also why ESPN called 2025 the legacy year for Dak Prescott.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The arm talent is peaking again, something even teammates are starting to say out loud. Reports from OTAs mention deeper balls with better trajectory, cleaner anticipation windows, and tighter mechanics. Combine that with a loaded offense, and Dak finally looks like a quarterback who’s playing ahead of the game, not trying to catch up to it. And yet, the real test isn’t Week 1. It’s January.

That’s when all the numbers melt away, and Dak Prescott’s real legacy will be on trial. He knows it, his teammates, and the city also know it. The 2025 campaign could be the most statistically brilliant of his career, but unless it ends with confetti, Prescott will still carry the can’t get it done tag.