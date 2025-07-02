Cowboys News: Dak Prescott’s Protector to Lose Starting Job After $50M Blow, Says Insider

There’s a storm brewing in Dallas. The Cowboys’ offensive tackle spot – usually a quiet, behind-the-scenes spot – is suddenly the hottest seat in town. Because the guy tasked with protecting Dak Prescott’s blind side might be on the chopping block. The Cowboys are juggling a lot of challenges this offseason, and for Tyler Guyton, things have gotten a whole lot more complicated than ever before. Let’s break it down.

The ‘24 first-rounder’s rookie season was a learning curve, especially moving from right tackle in college to left tackle in the NFL – a tough switch. This offseason, Guyton has been grinding hard. Cleaning up his diet, focusing on balance and posture, and even bulking up to protect Prescott. But even with all the work he’s putting in, there’s still no guarantee he’ll keep the starting gig. Lurking in the background is Asim Richards, ready to jump in if Guyton can’t lock it down.

On the Locked on Cowboys podcast, insiders Landon McCool and Marcus Mosher discussed it all. From Guyton’s drive to develop into a bigger threat this offseason, to Richards getting a fair shot at the left tackle position. As Mosher put it, “I have a hard time seeing Tyler Guyton not winning that job. But if Asim Richards goes in there and he dominates training camp and he’s your best tackle, I don’t think they’re going to leave their best offensive lineman on the bench.” Cowboys OC Klayton Adams has already made it known he wants the best 5 players on the roster to take the field. If both Richards and Guyton manage to secure the top 5 spot, all good. If not, Richards would take his place on the roster.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The competition is certainly good for Dallas. It means they’re not relying on just one guy and have options if things go south. And it’s not just up to Richards and Guyton to make the cuts. Other backups like Nathan Thomas and Matt Waletzko are also in the mix. The Cowboys’ tackle competition shows they’re very serious about protecting Prescott, especially with his massive cap number looming for this year.

Asim Richards and managing Dak Prescott’s cap hit

Now, here’s where the salary cap drama kicks in. The Cowboys restructured Dak Prescott’s contract, which brings Prescott’s 2025 cap hit to a whopping $50.5 million. That’s a huge chink of the Cowboys’ salary cap tied up in their QB. This cap hit puts extra pressure on the team to make smart, cost-effective decisions elsewhere, especially on the offensive line. This cap crunch also explains why the Cowboys have been cautious in free agency, focusing more on the draft and internal development. Owner Jerry Jones isn’t throwing big money around just to fill holes. Instead, he’s banking on smart moves and young players stepping up.

That’s why the buzz about Asim Richards is rising. Richards has been quietly impressing in practice and minicamps, showing he could be a cheaper option if Guyton struggles. McCool and Mosher pointed out that the offensive line’s performance could make or break the season. If the tackles hold strong, Dak stays protected, and the offense hums. If not, it could be a disaster waiting to happen. The Cowboys need to develop homegrown talent and keep their roster flexible. They can’t afford to overpay for unproven players or veterans who don’t deliver.

The team needs every dollar to count, and if Guyton can’t deliver, Asim Richards is ready to step in without breaking the bank. Will Guyton’s offseason grind pay off? Or will Richards rise and shake things up? Either way, this position battle could be the difference between a playoff run and another frustrating year. And the depth chart will look all the more interesting once the dust settles on the training camp.