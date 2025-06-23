Cowboys News: Star Rookie Takes Next Step in Life as Congratulations Pour In for Traeshon Holden

Traeshon Holden is celebrating new beginnings! NFL rookie WR whose path to the NFL has not been easy, as he remained undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, his story serves as an example of the strength of his determination. Transitioning from Alabama to Oregon before making his way to the NFL as an undrafted free agent, his career trajectory epitomizes the unwavering pursuit of a dream, despite the challenges he faced. But this time, he is finally achieving a milestone!

Undoubtedly, Holden’s collegiate record speaks for itself. He recorded 128 receptions for 1,740 yards and 18 TDs. Impressively, in his senior season, he snagged 16 yards per reception. Besides working hard to demonstrate his ability to be an effective NFL WR, he recently took a momentous step in his personal journey. Impressively, this significant step symbolizes his commitment to his faith and marks a fresh start in his life, both spiritually and personally.

On June 23, in a sunny afternoon, Dallas Cowboys‘ rookie WR was baptized. Holden, 23, celebrated his baptism in the presence of his friends, family. And, at this crucial moment, he could not resist expressing his deep gratitude to the ‘lord’ for these opportunities in his life. Taking to his official X handle, @Traeski11, Holden dropped the short video clip, featuring the traditional central sacrament act that represents spiritual cleansing, rebirth, as he started his new journey as a Baptist.

“Thank you, lord for this day,” the former Oregon Ducks player wrote, adding a blue heart emoji in his post caption. As shown in the posted video clip, at this moment, the Cowboys’ young WR went through the holy water involving process that signifies a person’s entry into the faith. Clearly, this important ceremony is not just a ritual; it represents a deeper connection to his beliefs, values, and a commitment to a path of growth and integrity.

Soon after, his post surfaced on the internet. NFL insider Jordan Schultz took to his official X handle to highlight Holden’s new journey in faith. He cherished this significant chapter in his life while congratulating him in a heartfelt message.

“These are the types of positive stories that should be celebrated! Truly happy for my guy, #Cowboys rookie WR Traeshon Holden, as he takes this beautiful next step in his life! Congrats, bro! “ he wrote. “Cowboys’ rookie WR Traeshon Holden was baptized today!”, it mentions over the video text. It indeed reminds him that his journey is not just about football but also personal development and faith.

However, this was not the first time that his faith in ‘God’ sparked public interest. Many times before, he expressed his deep regard and gratitude to God for opportunities in his life and career. Previously, he expressed his beliefs following a challenging game against Ohio State in which he was dismissed for spitting on an opponent.

According to the Ducks Wire report, he claimed that his actions betrayed his principles. Despite earning a 32-31 win leading the Oregon Ducks against the Ohio State Buckeyes in October 2024, he issued an apology to his Duck teammates on social media. “My actions were not only disrespectful but also a betrayal of the values of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect that I strive to embody as a student-athlete,” Holden mentioned. A pure soul!

Now, let’s not forget that although Traeshon Holden did feel “hurt” and “disrespected” when he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, there is no specific instance where he didn’t profess his faith in God. Claiming that he had a thing to prove, he turned those emotions into motivation. In short, he expressed what could be regarded as a faith-based concept that he is where he should be.

Traeshon Holden feels “disrespected”?

After going undrafted, Traeshon Holden, who stands at 6-foot-2, signed as an undrafted agent with the Cowboys. But what came worse was the contract he received. However, the player is still optimistic about his performance. After being passed over by every team in the league several times, the NFL WR believes that he has a lot to prove. “I’ve always been the kind to just work hard in general, but it’s just . . . I feel disrespected. So now it’s time to make it happen,” he stated.

Besides this, there was something else that might have broken Holden into pieces. The Cowboys signed Oregon WR over others with a low $3,000 signing bonus. This “disrespect” was real, too. Nevertheless, keeping himself optimistic, he said, “I was hurt,” he added. “That 24-hour rule, I was hurting. But now, I’m here, and I’m ready to make it happen. I’ll do what I can to show everybody that I belong.” Additionally, with this move, he reunited with new Cowboys receivers coach Junior Adams. For context, Adams spent two seasons as the Oregon position coach.

Holden, who was one of nine undrafted free agents, also showcased his excitement at the reunion. “I’m very excited. He told me if he got a chance to come get me, he was coming to get me. He knows he got a dawg, and I’m ready to make it happen,” he echoed his sentiments.

A four-star recruit out of high school, Holden, also reflected on his positive mindset during the rookie minicamp. “Prove everybody wrong, Everybody. I’m coming for heads. That’s it,” he explained.

As he embarks on this new path in life, the NFL rookie is poised to inspire. Uh…well, not only with his performance on the field but also through his commitment to values that elevate both himself and those around him. The journey ahead is bright. With the support of his faith and community, Holden is ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.