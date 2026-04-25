NFL Announces Big Fixture News For Dallas Cowboys Away From America

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys last played an international game at Wembley against the Jaguars in 2014

The league will follow a nine-game international schedule for the 2026 season

Jerry Jones described the opportunity as an honor

It was during the 2014 season that the Dallas Cowboys last played an international game. Although the NFL first launched its international games in 2005, the Cowboys have rarely been a part of them. For more than a decade now, fans outside America have waited to see the team play on international soil. And now, with the 2026 season approaching, the time has finally come.

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The NFL’s latest schedule has the Cowboys traveling International borders in Week 3. The Cowboys will be playing the Baltimore Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The game is scheduled for a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS.

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The league’s first-ever international game in 2005 was between the Cardinals and the 49ers in Mexico, and it has since exploded in popularity, with nine games scheduled for 2026. This expansion creates new opportunities for marquee teams like the Cowboys, who are now part of the NFL’s international lineup.

While one is in Rio de Janeiro, the NFL will host the other eight games in London, U.K., Madrid, Spain, Melbourne, Australia, Mexico City, Mexico, Munich, Germany, and Paris, France. When the concept was first introduced in the NFL, it was just one game a season. Following the announcement, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also released a statement showing his excitement for the franchise.

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“We’re thrilled and honored to be part of Rio’s first NFL game,” Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said in a statement. “Playing in the legendary Maracanã Stadium against the Ravens in front of such a passionate and growing fan base on a global stage will be very special for our team, our entire Cowboys organization, and the millions watching back home and around the world.”

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 16: A detail view of the Dallas Cowboys logo is seen in the endzone during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 16 NFC Wild Card – 49ers at Cowboys Icon220116087

Moreover, it will also be their first time playing in South America. Previously, they played at Wembley Stadium in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 of the 2014 season.

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The Cowboys won 31-17, with quarterback Tony Romo and wide receiver Dez Bryant putting up a dominant performance. The latter was pretty explosive, putting 158 receiving yards and two touchdowns on the scoreboard in just six receptions.

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This time, however, Jerry Jones’ team will be playing against the Ravens. The Dallas Cowboys last faced the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season on Ravens won 28-25. However, the two teams also met in the 2025 preseason game on August 16, where Baltimore won 31-13.

The Cowboys’ lone victory against the Ravens in seven meetings came in 2016, when a rookie Dak Prescott led the team to a 27-17 win. It was Prescott’s first time playing against the Ravens. He scored three touchdowns for 301 passing yards with a 75% pass completion rate. Now, he seems excited about another chance and hopes to repeat that performance on an international stage.

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Dak Prescott is excited to face Lamar Jackson in his first international NFL game

In his decade-long NFL career, Dak Prescott has never had the chance to play in an international game. However, he will finally check that box as he enters the 11th season of his career.

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Imago LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 stands on the field during game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on December 25, 2025 at Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 25 Cowboys at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251225009

“Super excited,” Prescott said about playing in Brazil back in February. “Being 10 years in the league and I hadn’t played an international game, I’m excited for the travel. Just excited to go and play with the Cowboys across the world, just give the fans in Rio and Brazil a chance to see us in person, and just super excited for the experience.”

Beyond the experience, the game offers Dak Prescott an early-season test against the Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two were favorites to win the 2023 NFL MVP, but Lamar ultimately defeated Prescott and bagged the title a second time in his career.

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Meanwhile, the international stage is set, but the Dallas Cowboys have not yet received a full schedule for the season ahead. It won’t be until mid-May that an entire schedule is out so that they can start planning the strategies more effectively.