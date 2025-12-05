NFL Announces Major Brandon Aubrey News After Cowboys Kicker’s 57-Yard FG

The Week 14 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions reached its peak in the first quarter. Dallas’ kicker Brandon Aubrey had his eyes on the uprights and netted a fifty-seven-yard field goal. America’s Team equalized the score at 3 each. With that, he also broke a big NFL record.

With his 57-yard field goal, the Cowboys’ kicker became the fastest to score a hundred field goals in their first three career seasons. Moments after Aubrey’s major milestone, the league celebrated the kicker’s achievement in an X post.

“Brandon Aubrey becomes the first player in NFL history to make at least 100 field goals in their first 3 career seasons,” NFL+ captioned the moment.

However, there were more highlights for Brandon Aubrey in the Week 14 game. He needed only two field goals to tie the Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker for 100 FGs in 47 games. So, when he scored another 42-yard field goal, the Cowboys’ Public Relations also announced the special achievement. Plus, he became the second-most accurate kicker (90.1%) in NFL history, behind Cameron Dicker (93.6%). His story of becoming a kicker in the NFL is pretty interesting.

The Cowboys’ royalty played soccer growing up, and even played in soccer leagues, but did not have a good stint. He later decided to become a software engineer. One day in 2019, while watching the NFL, his wife told him he could score field goals. Aubrey started working with former Mississippi State kicker and kicking coach Brian Egan. He first played for the Birmingham Stallions in the 2022 USFL.

The Cowboys spotted him and signed him up. In three seasons with America’s Team, he asserted his dominance in kicking the ball down the field. He entered the league, breaking the record for most consecutive field goals made to start a career (thirty-six FGs in 2023). One of his most impressive traits is the ability to make long-range field goals by scoring 30 of 35 FGs from 50+ yards.

He impressed everyone against the Lions as well, even though the Cowboys lost.

Brandon Aubrey shone in the Week 14 defeat

The Cowboys went 6-6 after losing to the Lions. Last week, the legend Michael Irvin showed off his lucky poncho, but it did not work in Michigan. The only relief for America’s Team came from their kicker. He converted all five field goals and also scored one extra point, gaining sixteen points for the team alone.

The rest of the team could not do much as they failed to stop the Lions’ defense. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished the game with 31 of 47 passes for 376 passing yards, scored one touchdown, but was intercepted twice. The home team also sacked him five times for fifty yards.

After having a three-game winning streak that made everyone hope for a comeback push, they are back into their struggling form now. The only shining point is Brandon Aubrey, who keeps scoring points even when everyone seems lost. But America’s Team needs to do better if they really want to qualify for the playoffs.