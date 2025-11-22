NFL Announces Punishment Against Cowboys’ George Pickens as Jerry Jones Sends Strong Message on Discipline

The NFL has just revealed the list of players who face fines for violating the league’s rulebook in Week 11. This time, two players from the Dallas Cowboys have faced the heat for not adhering to the rules during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It looks like a terrible week for wide receiver George Pickens, who the head coach Brian Schottenheimer benched for crossing the line not once but twice.

According to ESPN’s Tom Pelissero, receiver Pickens will have to pay $26,085 for unsportsmanlike conduct as he jumped on the goalpost in the second quarter at 1:20. However, Pickens wasn’t the only one to feel the financial sting, as linebacker DeMarvion Overshown faced an $8,166 fine for showing unnecessary roughness while making a late hit. The penalty came in the second quarter at 1:04, according to the NFL’s official website.

On Tuesday, Pickens proved his playmaking ability by putting up one of his finest performances this season. The 24-year-old hauled in nine passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, helping his team secure a 33-16 win. But he let the celebration of his 37-yard touchdown get the best of him when he hugged the goalpost.

The move violated Rule 12, Section 3 of the rulebook, which prohibits using any object other than the football as a prop. He attracted the biggest fine in Week 11. Overall, this marks his 14th career fine and first for using a prop in a celebration. Across his four NFL seasons, Pickens has paid the league a total fine amount of $191,155.

On the other hand, the officials penalized Overshown on the play following Pickens’s touchdown. This marks the linebacker’s first fine since joining the Cowboys in 2024. The Week 11 punishment comes right after general manager Jerry Jones issued a fierce warning to two Cowboys players regarding the discipline.

Jones tightens discipline after George Pickens’ misconduct

Schottenheimer benched George Pickens for the opening series of Monday night’s game after he missed the team bus. But that’s not all. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was also sidelined at the start of the game, and he later opened up about it. Turns out, he and Pickens had stayed out past the team’s 10 p.m. curfew on Sunday night while partying at a Las Vegas casino.

Unsurprisingly, their late-night outing didn’t sit well with Schottenheimer and Jones. It prompted the team’s head coach to make a statement about discipline and professionalism. Jones also didn’t hold back during his radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“I don’t have any problem with partying, but I do want to have everybody when we roll in there and we have the team meetings,” he said. “The idea is this is a business trip. Let’s get down to business.”

Jones’ team began this season in hopes of putting an end to its 30-year Super Bowl drought. The Cowboys sit in second place in the NFC East with a 4-5-1 record and are set to face the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. They can’t afford to make discipline slip-ups in future games, which may lead to the ejection of players.