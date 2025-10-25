NFL Announces Triple Punishment Against Dak Prescott’s Offense as Cowboys Lose $5.9M Starter

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense is something else this season. Dak Prescott has turned the offense into one of the most electrifying and well-oiled machines in the entire NFL. Right now, they are sitting 1st on the podium in total offense with 390.6 yards per game, averaging 31.7 points per game, which puts them second in the league, just behind the Indianapolis Colts. But all these flashy numbers become inefficient when the penalties hit the wallet.

It appears that the new offensive playcalling by the players themselves has not been bearing fruit. The Cowboys just hit with three penalties. George Pickens got hit with $11,593 for taunting… definitely not the attention that the team needed. Then, Javonte Williams was charged $16,830 for unnecessary roughness after using his helmet in the game against the Commanders. And on top of it, Donovan Wilson was fined a whopping $23,186 for the same offense, helmet contact.

That’s a combined fine of $51,609. The Cowboys nation has different views about the league’s decision, while some think they are too strict, some consider them to be fair. But the Cowboys’ fine book has been busy in the past as well.

Back in Week 2 against the Giants, George Pickens got slapped with two separate fines of $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct after celebrating a touchdown with CeeDee Lamb using the “finger-gun” gesture. Another fine of a similar amount was for taking off his helmet before he headed off the field. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams isn’t new to this either. He once got charged with $45,020 in the AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills for a helmet hit.

Donovan Wilson has had his share, too. He got fined $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle against the Bengals in Week 14 of the 2024 season. Before this, he was fined $11,255 against the Steelers for a late hit out of bounds. After all this, the Cowboys still have to wait for some fortune, as there is a delay in the much-awaited return of an offensive shield.

Tough break for the Cowboys’ offense

The rookie lineman Cooper Beebe, who inked a four-year $5.94 million deal this year, has been officially out of week 8. He’s still working his way back from the right foot ankle injury that he sustained in week 2. The team is clearly not rushing him back too soon.

“C Cooper Beebe, who is on the Reserve/Designated for Return list and was listed as questionable on Friday’s game status report, will remain on the Reserve/DFR list and has been ruled out for the game,” The Dallas Cowboys Public Relations posted on X. “Additionally, S Juanyeh Thomas (migraine), who was listed as questionable on Friday’s game status report, will not be traveling with the team to Denver and is now ruled out.”

“Cooper Beebe’s return will take another week with a source saying the center will not be activated off injured reserve for Sunday’s game at Denver,” Todd Archer of ESPN wrote on X. “Brock Hoffman continues as the starter.” This week’s matchup will be a real test for the Cowboys’ offense as the Broncos come with the top-tier defense in EPA. Prescott has been impressive lately, but averages 5 sacks per game, and Dallas can’t rely on him alone. And that’s where Hoffman’s role becomes massive.

With Beebe still sidelined, this might be Hoffman’s last start before the rookie returns. The team is counting on him to hold the line and open lanes for the run game.