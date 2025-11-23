NFL Exec. Calls Out Referee for Ignoring Penalty From Dak Prescott’s Cowboys Offense

The NFL rarely gets through a week without a rules controversy, but this one came from a play most fans have barely seen in their lifetime. A strange onside punt by the Raiders triggered confusion and debate. A mistake by the league’s own admission that should have pushed Dak Prescott’s offense 15 yards backward. Instead, the Cowboys kept the ball, and now the league’s top rules executive is publicly dissecting what went wrong.

The conversation unfolded on NFL GameDay Morning, when NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson broke down the unusual sequence. The Raiders attempted an onside safety punt, a legal but rare option that allows the kicking team to punt instead of kicking the ball.

However, the real trouble arose just moments later. Several Cowboys players, including tight end Jake Ferguson, signaled for a fair catch. According to league rules, once a player signals, he can’t block until the ball is touched. But Ferguson went ahead and blocked anyway, and Anderson was clear about the ruling.

“When he blocked, that’s really a penalty. It’s a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block,” he said.

Anderson explained that Las Vegas could have caught the ball cleanly because no Cowboys player was in a position to field it. “Had he caught the ball, it would be Las Vegas’ ball,” Anderson said, referencing Carter Runyon’s opportunity.

Despite the violation, no flag was thrown. George Pickens recovered the bouncing ball, and the Cowboys retained possession. Anderson revealed that several teams contacted the league afterward seeking clarification, noting the play contained “a lot of little rule nuances.”

The mistake now looms larger because both Pickens and Ferguson were central to the Cowboys’ offensive success later in the 33–16 win.

Despite the missed-call controversy, the Cowboys soon found themselves in another spotlight. And this time, for a post-touchdown celebration that drew swift league punishment.

Cowboys’ George Pickens hit with massive fine for viral touchdown celebration

George Pickens had one of his standout performances of the season in Week 11, but it came at a cost. He ended up with the NFL’s biggest fine of the week. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver lit up the Las Vegas Raiders, racking up 144 yards and a touchdown. However, it was his celebration after a 37-yard score that really caught the league’s attention and hit him harder in the pocket than any defender could.

The penalty stemmed from Pickens’ celebration, where he leaped onto the goalpost and wrapped his arms around it. The move violated the NFL’s ban on using props, and the league fined him $26,085. It was the highest fine handed out in Week 11, topping the $14,491 penalty given to Detroit’s Jameson Williams for the same celebration.

The league did not flag Pickens during the game, but the postgame review made the ruling clear. The fine adds to a long list of infractions for the 24-year-old, who now sits at 14 career fines totaling $191,155. His previous violations include taunting, facemask penalties, a blindside block, an obscene gesture, unsportsmanlike conduct, and removing his helmet.

Pickens wasn’t the only Cowboy disciplined. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown received an $8,166 fine for a late hit.

Despite the league’s punishment, Pickens’ on-field production continues to surge. He leads Dallas with 908 receiving yards and seven touchdowns entering Week 12, averaging a career-best 90.8 yards per game. His breakout has been central to the Cowboys’ offensive resurgence, even as his celebrations continue to generate league scrutiny.

For now, the message from the NFL is unmistakable: the touchdowns can keep coming, but hugging a goalpost will cost you.