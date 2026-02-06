NFL Informs Dak Prescott to Keep his Passport Ready Amid Cowboys Offseason

The Dallas Cowboys were preparing themselves for the 2026 season while updates of an international regular-season game broke out. Following a season that ended with disappointment for Dak Prescott and company, the growing fanbase of the sport in Brazil decided to cherish it alongside the globally renowned franchise. Amid the team’s preparations for the 2026 draft, insiders stepped in with a major update for the fans and a call for the team to mark the dates for an international visit.

“The Dallas Cowboys will play a 2026 regular season game in Rio de Janeiro,” insider Jonathan Jones wrote on X. “The NFL will send the Cowboys to Brazil for the first-ever game in Rio.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…