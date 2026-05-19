NFL Insider Confirms Why Chances of Cowboys Extending George Pickens are “Close to Zero”

When Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told reporters in April that they had “made a decision” for wide receiver George Pickens to play 2026 on the franchise tag with no negotiations on the table, the team’s stance went from rumor to policy.

On a recent edition of the Up and Adams Show, host Kay Adams pressed NFL insider James Palmer on whether that hard line had any chances of softening into an extension anyway.

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“I think it’s close to zero, I really do,” Palmer said. “I haven’t heard anything from that building during this entire time that they were planning on giving him a contract extension.”

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Dallas has shut all the talks down. After announcing that they have no plans for a long-term deal, Stephen also confirmed that the receiver will play this season on the $27.3 million non-exclusive franchise tag. That’s one year of guaranteed money, and one year to make a case for his future.

Despite all of this, Pickens’ skills were never in question. He was the man who led Dallas in receiving yards last season with a career-best of 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. And yet those stats don’t do Pickens justice. He hurdled over defenders like he was playing Madden, and he also dragged them along to gain a few yards on a few occasions.

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The problem, as Palmer points out, is the man himself, not his playmaking abilities.

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“He was an outstanding receiver, third in receiving this past year, and he was one of the best guys out there in football playing the position,” Palmer said, “but there was a reason he was drafted where he was drafted, because of Georgia.”

At Georgia, Pickens was ejected for throwing punches against a George Tech defender in November 2019, and got suspended for the first half of the game next week. In October 2020, he sprayed water on a Tennessee player and got flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Draft reports from 2022 even detailed teams pulling him off their boards over maturity concerns. He fell to the 52nd pick in the end, and the Pittsburgh Steelers gave him the chance.

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Even in Pittsburgh, the issues continued. For starters, Pickens showed up late to meetings. He had multiple instances where he either unfollowed the team or removed all references of them from his social media. On field, he mocked opponents and even got into a full-blown brawl with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II in 2024. The fines followed, but nothing changed, until Pittsburgh decided they couldn’t manage Pickens anymore.

As for Dallas, they’ve had one year to evaluate Pickens, and capped its value at $27.3 million. Pickens had the numbers and the flair to get a bigger number, but owner/general manager Jerry Jones just couldn’t afford it.

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“Now, they liked what they saw for a year, but it’s still a small sample size in Stephen and Jerry Jones’ eyes,” Palmer said. “Giving that much money to CeeDee Lamb at the top of the wide receiver market, Dak Prescott at the top of the quarterback market, that’s a difficult thing to do.”

The finances are their own nightmare for Dallas. To make room for others, they restructured the contracts of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, WR1 CeeDee Lamb, and others. Even then, Dak and CeeDee combined cost the Cowboys north of $63 million in 2026. Dallas also carries $42.45 million in dead money for seven former players.

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Imago October 12, 2025, Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S: October 12, 2025, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA: Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 at Bank of America Stadium. The Carolina Panthers went on to win 30 to 27 over the Dallas Cowboys. Charlotte U.S – ZUMAw123 20251012_fap_w123_037 Copyright: xJasonxWallex

In a closing statement, James Palmer gave the sharpest update for Pickens’ tenure in Dallas.

“I think there’s been some conversations about, like, ‘What if we traded him, what could we get?’” Palmer said. “I think those have been more frequent than a contract extension.”

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But that inevitably forces us to ask the next big question: if the team has already ruled out an extension, how do they plan to use the control they’ve claimed with the franchise tag?

Roads left to walk to Dallas and George Pickens

Pickens is getting his $27.3 million this year, and that’s a fully guaranteed amount Dallas can’t take away from him unless they sign him to a long-term extension before a July 15 deadline. We now know that’s not happening. So what’s next for Pickens?

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Dallas retains the right to franchise tag George Pickens once more in 2027. That gives them two years of top-tier receiver play without committing long-term guarantees. Choosing to go down this road would cost the Cowboys an estimated $31.5 million next season. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will cost Dallas a combined $92.1 million next season. A second tag could probably keep Pickens in Dallas, but will he decide to stay?

Riding back-to-back tags for a player with Pickens’ history comes with risks attached. Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, was the very man who represented Micah Parsons through the contract holdout last season. This offseason, Pickens’ camp had made a strong push for an extension before shutting down. Adam Schefter had reported, when the franchise tag was still unsigned, that “he wants a long-term contract or he would prefer a trade.”

That kind of patience usually has a limit when the numbers he’s putting up say he should already be paid. Being represented by the one agent who gives headaches to Jerry Jones every season can also have its perks for Pickens.

The other real path is a tag-and-trade, which the tender technically allows even as the Jones family insists they have no intention of moving him. Outside the building, Mina Kimes has already floated the Kansas City Chiefs as a possible suitor in case of a trade, suggesting a 2027 second-rounder as the kind of pick that might finally get Dallas to listen.

On the other hand, this could turn out exactly as the Parsons saga turned out because of the obvious upside Pickens brings to any offense. Jerry Jones had spent the better part of last offseason saying he had a handshake deal in place with Micah and that he wouldn’t trade him. When August rolled around, and the holdout continued, Parsons went to the Green Bay Packers for a defender and two first-round picks despite all the promises Dallas made.

Similarly, if this midseason, a receiver-needy team offers up two first-rounders or similar capital, that might just be another gamble worthy of Jerry Jones.

Dak Prescott, for his part, has gone out of his way to back Pickens publicly. However, after signing the tag, Pickens didn’t show up to the voluntary minicamp, and that raised fresh speculations around him. So, at the Cowboys’ recent annual Reliant Home Run Derby, Prescott pushed back on that narrative.

“I’ve just shown George my support,” Dak said. “The guy that I know George is. He’s obviously signed the tag. So, when he has to be there and ready to play, he’s going to be there. He’s a hell of a talent. We’ve thrown this offseason. So, I’m comfortable with where he’s at and excited for when he gets in the building and gets rolling.”

For now, the quarterback is selling calm, the front office is selling patience, and James Palmer’s “close to zero” line is the clearest window into which side of that building really decides how long George Pickens stays in Dallas.