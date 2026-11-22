The Dallas Cowboys’ defensive struggles do not seem to be ending despite making several tweaks week after week. A frustrated Jerry Jones and the front office brought former coach Mike Pettine out of retirement as a senior defensive assistant, hoping that his veteran experience would help defensive coordinator Christian Parker make better calls during live games. But after the Cowboys’ Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which pushed their win-loss record down to 4-6, the team made a drastic change: Parker’s play-calling duties have been taken over by Mike Pettine ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

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But former NFL offensive tackle Joe Thomas has warned Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer that it might not be enough. In his November 21 X post, Thomas spoke about how Pettine taking over defensive play-calling could affect the Cowboys, right now and long term.

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“Right now, the Cowboys are giving up 28 points a game, so they changed and called his defense,” Thomas said. “The new guy, Mike Pettine, he was my head coach in Cleveland. He’s a great coach, great defensive coordinator. He’s blunt, he always tells you how it is. But does that fix things in Dallas? Here’s what actually changes. It’s not the players, it’s not the playbook. You can’t put a new defense in in November. You might make some tweaks, but that’s about it. But what changes is the voice. And Mike hasn’t called a game since 2020. Nothing made me more nervous when I was playing in the NFL than a guy that I had no film on. And they don’t have film on Mike Pettin and this Cowboys defense. So for a couple weeks, the offenses are going to be guessing. But the film is going to catch up, and a new play caller is going to buy him two weeks. After that, the players have to buy the rest.”

The former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle admitted that Pettine, who had been the Browns’ head coach while Thomas was still playing, was a great mentor, and did not believe in beating about the bush or sugarcoating his feedback. But he pointed out that although the defensive play-caller is changing, the Cowboys’ defense itself will remain the same.

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So, while going with Pettine, who hasn’t called plays since 2020, gives the team an edge, once other teams start getting opportunities to review games where Pettine is the one calling the plays, Dallas will be back to square one.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has earlier confirmed that Parker was not being stripped of his position as the team’s defensive coordinator, and would continue to lead the team’s defense in all other ways, calling him a “critical piece” of their strategy to revive Dallas’ record.

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“I think he has an incredibly bright future not just this year but beyond with us,” Schottenheimer said on November 18. “He’s still the defensive coordinator of our football team. He’s still running meetings. He’s still leading walkthroughs. The only thing that’s different is he’s not calling the plays on gameday.”

So, while the unfamiliarity with Pettine’s play-calling would give them the upper hand temporarily, it does not address the team’s underlying roster and execution issues. The Cowboys are trailing at the very bottom of the league, ranking 32nd in total defense, allowing 393.8 yards per game. Considering the underlying defensive structure from Parker’s 3-4 zone-based system remains largely intact, Pettine’s play-calling will not drastically alter the fabric of the defense.

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But that is not to say that it is not a useful move. Pettine brings past NFL defensive coordinator and head coaching experience, including calling plays for the Green Bay Packers through 2020. Having observed the Cowboys for the past few weeks, the former coach has already become familiar with the roster’s weak spots and hopes to utilize that knowledge while directing players on the field.

“I think that part of the job of running a defense and calling a defense is maximizing where we have a potential mismatch, seeing if we can work that and use that to our advantage,” Pettine said on November 20. “And also if there’s a potential weakness, having ways to protect that as well. So it’s very important to know the roster, and hey, let’s highlight what ours can do and maybe stay away from some of the things we feel they can’t.”