NFL Makes Final Punishment Decision on Dak Prescott Incident vs Chargers

On Christmas Day, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys snapped a rough three-game slide with a win over the Commanders. As a result, Cowboys Nation watched Dallas move to 7-8-1 on the year. Dallas was out of the playoff picture before kickoff. Then, days later, emotions boiled over against the Chargers. Early on, the game shifted from football to chaos in seconds.

After a violent hit, several Cowboys linemen rushed in without hesitation. Next, words flew. Shoves followed. Dak stepped right into it, jawing with Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman. Soon after, defensive tackle Teair Tart grabbed Prescott and pulled him back. Still, Dak kept talking until the officials sprinted in and restored order.

After that, the league office stepped in. The NFL reviewed the mess closely. Eventually, the hammer dropped on Perryman. For the illegal shot on Ryan Flournoy, the Bolts defender was hit with a $268,854 fine. On top of that, he received a two-game suspension. Effectively, his season was done.

The incident happened with 9:06 left in the second quarter when Prescott hit Flournoy for 13 yards. Flournoy went to the ground to finish the play. Then came the blow. Perryman launched helmet first. The hit was flagged immediately. Flournoy left with a possible concussion and never returned. Meanwhile, Dallas gained 15 yards but lost far more in the moment.

Finally, more discipline remains possible. The post-play scuffle is still under review. Tart’s involvement with Prescott could draw a fine as well. Unsportsmanlike conduct or non-football acts starts at $14,491. Moreover, a second offense can climb to $20,288. For now, the league has spoken. And Dak walks away without punishment. However, overall, Prescott had a great week statistically.

Dak Prescott leads the NFL in another category

Dak Prescott keeps forcing the league to pay attention. All season long, the Cowboys quarterback has played with control, confidence, and edge. After the Christmas Day win over the Commanders, Dak quietly climbed to the top of another NFL list. Inside AT&T Stadium, Cowboys Nation already knew this version of Prescott was back. Now, the rest of the league are catching up.

More importantly, the numbers back it up. While leading the league’s most explosive offense, Dak also sits first in 300-yard passing games this season. He has crossed that mark six times. Even better, four of those outings came in the last five weeks. Simply put, when the Cowboys need offense, the ball lives in Prescott’s hands. And more often than not, he delivers.

Because of that, the results follow. In games where Dak throws for 300 or more, Dallas owns a 4-1-1 record. Sure, the defense has struggled. That forces the offense to throw early and often. Still, trust matters. And the Cowboys continue to trust Dak to push the ball and chase points. He earns that trust every week.

Finally, the company he keeps says everything. Prescott leads the pack with six such games. Right behind him sits Jared Goff with five for Motor City Pride. Then come Justin Herbert of the Bolt Gang, Bo Nix from Mile High, Matthew Stafford of Hollywood, and Jacoby Brissett leading the Red Sea. That is elite territory. Especially with Stafford, the MVP frontrunner, on the list. Dak is not chasing names anymore. He is setting the standard in the Big D.