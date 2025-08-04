NFL Preseason Week 1: Cowboys vs. Rams Latest Updates, Preview, Odds & More

The ghosts of playoff battles past – Roger Staubach’s final snap in ’79, Eric Dickerson’s 248-yard rampage in ’85, the 2018 playoff ground‑and‑control win at the Coliseum – seem to whisper through the SoFi Stadium corridors. When the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams collide, even in August, history leans in. This storied rivalry, the NFL’s most frequent postseason dance partner with nine playoff meetings, carries a weight that transcends the preseason label. Dak Prescott‘s Cowboys will be eager to meet the Rams in the opener.

Saturday night under the LA lights isn’t just about backups auditioning. Indeed, it’s the first chapter in a new volume of a legendary NFC saga. As Cowboys legend Staubach once reflected on the intensity of these clashes, “Spectacular achievements come from unspectacular preparation.” You knew it was Rams week. However, the air crackled differently. That crackle returns on August 9th.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cowboys vs. Rams: Setting the stage

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, clear the couch. The Cowboys and Rams kick off their 2025 preseason journeys on Saturday, August 9th, at 7:00 PM ET from the dazzling SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Catch all the action nationally on NBC, with additional streaming options via NFL Network and NFL+. Local radio broadcasts will carry the play-by-play for die-hards tuning in. It’s the perfect primer for the grind ahead, indeed.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

For Dallas, the spotlight shines brightly on who stands behind Dak Prescott. However, the departures of reliable Cooper Rush and developmental project Trey Lance leave a void. Now, it’s Joe Milton III, the cannon-armed rookie with raw athleticism, versus Will Grier, the seasoned practice-squad soldier hungry for his shot. This preseason opener is their first true NFL audition tape. Every throw, every read, every scramble under pressure gets dissected in the quest to become QB2. As new head coach Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes building a tough, blue-collar identity, this backup battle is its first real test.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Sep 8, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 yells out as offensive tackle Tyler Smith 73 picks him up following a sack by the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxGalvinx 20240908_lbm_bg7_312

Across the field, the Rams’ QB room carries its own intrigue. Matthew Stafford’s lingering back soreness, which kept him out of the crucial joint practices this week and limited his camp reps, casts a shadow. His absence thrusts Jimmy Garoppolo squarely into the first-team spotlight.

Signed precisely for this kind of veteran insurance, Jimmy G isn’t just holding a clipboard; he’s getting vital reps to establish rhythm with newcomers like Davante Adams and mesh with Sean McVay’s scheme. McVay’s challenge is clear: get his QBs, especially if Stafford’s timeline remains week-to-week, operating smoothly before the real bullets fly. “We were going to take a modified approach… It’s about having him feel as good as possible, mentally, physically, emotionally…” McVay noted during camp, emphasizing the process over panic. It’s about building that cohesion, that trust, play after play.

Beyond Quarterback: While QB dominates headlines, trench warfare and rookie flashes will define the middle quarters. In Dallas, all eyes turn to the offensive-line reshuffle. With starting LG Rob Jones (broken neck) and LT Tyler Guyton (knee fracture) sidelined, rookie Tyler Booker gets a baptism by fire at guard. Can the physical mauler from Alabama solidify a spot early?

At running back, fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue brings exciting dual-threat potential. His pass-catching prowess (six receiving TDs last year) could be a secret weapon, and Saturday is his chance to prove he belongs in the rotation behind Javonte Williams.

For the Rams, rookie WR Konata Mumpfield has been turning heads in camp with crisp routes and reliable hands. With a crowded receiver room, this game is his golden ticket to climb the depth chart. Keep an eye too on the defensive-line rotation – spots are open, on the defensive front, the Rams expect an interchangeable, plug-and-play rotation thanks to players like Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and Poona Ford. Analysts highlight that the depth behind those names is still undetermined, and camp battles will determine who earns snaps behind the starters.

A rivalry by the numbers: Cowboys hold the edge… for now

The history books favor the Star. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 20-18, including a decisive 16-13 edge in regular-season matchups. Their last full-speed encounter? A 43-20 Dallas demolition at AT&T Stadium back on October 29, 2023, where Prescott and CeeDee Lamb ran riot.

But Rams fans counter quickly: LA owns the playoff ledger 5-4, including that pivotal 2018 season Divisional Round win. This preseason clash adds another layer to a feud built on nine postseason wars and mutual suspicion dating back to spying accusations in the ’60s. Every meeting, even in August, carries echoes of Landry, Staubach, Dickerson, and McVay. Oddsmakers see Dallas’s depth, particularly at QB experience behind Dak Prescott, giving them a slight nudge. The opening line settled at Cowboys -2.5 (-115) with the Rams at +2.5 (+105). The Over/Under sits at a preseason-typical low 33.5 points, reflecting expected limited starter play and run-heavy, clock-controlling second halves.

Compared to last year’s similar Week 1 line (Dallas -3.5, O/U 34.5), this suggests slightly more confidence in LA’s depth or caution regarding Dallas’s O-line injuries. The smart money often looks under in early preseason, and with Jimmy G’s experience potentially facing Milton/Grier’s jitters, the Rams covering +2.5 at plus money (+105) holds intrigue for risk-takers.

Picks & Predictions: Undoubtedly, predicting preseason scores is like forecasting a dice roll. The Rams hold Jimmy Garoppolo, a QB with 63 NFL starts and Super Bowl experience. Meanwhile, Dallas evaluates less-proven arms with Prescott. That gives LA a tangible edge in the crucial early reps where scores often happen. Combine that with the home-field vibe at SoFi, and the Rams +2.5 (+105) feels like the value play. Moreover, we can expect a low-scoring affair leaning under 33.5, dominated by defensive rotations, special teams battles, and the grinding run game as coaches evaluate depth. Best Bet: Rams +2.5 (+105).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Road to August 9th: A Timeline

May 29: Preseason schedules drop, setting the Cowboys-Rams Week 1 showcase.

Preseason schedules drop, setting the Cowboys-Rams Week 1 showcase. July 21-22: Rams report to LMU, Cowboys to Oxnard – camp is officially on!

Rams report to LMU, Cowboys to Oxnard – camp is officially on! July 22: Stafford sidelined with back soreness, a storyline born.

Stafford sidelined with back soreness, a storyline born. July 28: Cowboys’ O-line takes hits: Jones out months, Guyton out 4–6 weeks.

Cowboys’ O-line takes hits: Jones out months, Guyton out 4–6 weeks. August 2: Stafford officially ruled out of joint practices vs. Cowboys in Oxnard – Stafford observes, Garoppolo runs the show.

Stafford officially ruled out of joint practices vs. Cowboys in Oxnard – Stafford observes, Garoppolo runs the show. August 9: PRESEASON WEEK 1 – The first real test under the lights.

For Cowboys faithful, it’s about hope under Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott’s leadership. Eyes are glued to the backup QB duel (Milton vs. Grier), the patchwork offensive line (especially Booker), and rookie flashes like Blue. Does the new ‘blue-collar’ energy translate to the field? Rams’ supporters hold their breath regarding Stafford’s health, keenly watch rookie integration (Mumpfield), and analyze defensive depth emerging from camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They want to see if Jimmy G still has the quick-strike ability and if the post-Aaron Donald defensive identity starts to crystallize. For both teams, it’s about building momentum, avoiding major injuries, and finding those hidden gems who thrive when the lights come on.

On the Horizon: After the Rams, Dallas hosts the Ravens (Aug 16) before traveling to face the Falcons (Aug 22). The Rams, meanwhile, gear up for their ‘Battle of LA’ preseason game against the Chargers on August 16. The countdown to the Eagles-Cowboys Thursday Night Football season opener on September 4 has already begun. The journey starts on Saturday, August 9. Be there.