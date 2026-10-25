NFL Punishes Cowboys’ Tyler Booker for Cheap Shot at Packers Player in Loss

Tyler Booker thought the worst was over. After all, the NFL had just admitted it had overlooked his error from Week 5. But by the time the NFL’s accountability list arrived for Week 6, his troubles had reached a new level. And for a coach like Brian Schottenheimer, who has publicly asked his team for more accountability when it comes to penalties, this could spell trouble.

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According to the official NFL Week 6 penalty list, Cowboys offensive guard Tyler Booker was fined $11,941 for a “late hit” on Packers safety Javon Bullard in the “unnecessary roughness” category. While the list simply called it unnecessary roughness, fans on social media believed it was a cheap shot. And looking back at the incident, that feels like the right term for it.

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The moment in question took place in the fourth quarter of the game, with six minutes and 43 seconds left on the clock. Deep in Packers territory, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw a fourth-and-5 conversion pass to wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. While both Cowboys and Packers players grappled with the receiver, in came Booker.

Now, he didn’t just walk in. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound guard charged from behind, directly onto the 5-foot-10, 198-pound Bullard, forcing his helmet into Bullard. That move was enough for more players to jump in, grappling with each other as sideline officials threw a flag.

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As podcast host Dave Sturchio put it, “Cmon Tyler Booker. Be better. That s—- is dirty.” And he wasn’t alone. Fans on social media quickly spoke up, calling it a cheap shot.

Make no mistake, while these helmets are not meant to stay rigid, they’re designed to take tough hits. Thankfully, Bullard did not sustain any serious injuries, although as critics pointed out, the full-body hit had the potential to cause serious damage, including breaking his spine, because of the sheer difference in their physiques.

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The fine is an important part of keeping Booker on his toes, especially considering he has embraced the violent aspect of football. As he once put it, “It’s legal assault out there. I love football because the brand of football I play, I make other guys not love football anymore. I do that every down by giving it my all.”

But while he may embrace the physicality of football, that comes with plenty of problems. The NFL admitted that during Dallas’ Week 5 game against the Bucs, league officials had mistakenly penalized Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey for a facemask infraction that was actually committed by Booker. And while that one didn’t cause problems for the team, this one did.

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Officials assessed a 15-yard penalty against the Cowboys, who had managed to secure a first down in a losing game. In the end, the dirty hit proved to be useless, as the Cowboys lost by 10 points. And for Brian Schottenheimer, the loss is the least of his worries.

Weeks before this loss, he had made the team’s problem very clear. “At the end of the day, the penalties are killing us. We have to be way better with our hands.”

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And after Week 6, he maintained his position. “The effort is right, the fight is right, but mistakes are killing us… We’ve got to clean it up. Lost two games in a row, haven’t played well, got to take a hard look at it, and that starts with me.”

On paper, Booker could be one of the best linemen in the league. Not only does he protect the pocket, but after the throw, he follows through, protecting the receiver. So why does he keep crossing the line? The answer could lie in Booker’s past.

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You see, he spent years with the Crimson Tide, becoming a two-time first-team All-SEC selection and a one-time All-American. And he had explained his mindset at the time. “What you see on play one is what you’re going to see on play eight. I’m always trying to finish, I’m always trying to put you on your back.”

But as the Cowboys guard remembers, he had some problems on the field. During his pre-draft interview, Booker reminisced about how his former head coach, the legendary Nick Saban, would have to remind him to calm down during practices.

“That’s what allowed me to play so early [into my college career]. I was finishing plays down the field. I was always going that extra mile. There were days where coach Saban asked me to dial it back at practice like, ‘Come on, Tyler, those are your teammates,’” Booker said in 2025. “He had to remind me … I rather have to be told to calm down than to be told to pick it up. That’s always been my mindset.”

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While his mentality helped him grind enough to establish himself as an integral part of the Cowboys’ offense, his latest stunt had nothing impressive or respectable about it.

Schottenheimer needs to bring that aggression under control, not just for Booker, but across the roster. The team has already racked up 108 penalties this season, and if they want to find some momentum, it’s certainly worth looking into.