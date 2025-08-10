NFL Referee Calls Out CeeDee Lamb After Sideline Incident at Cowboys vs Rams

NFL games have no shortage of collisions: shoulder checks, stiff arms, maybe the occasional pancake block. But CeeDee Lamb managed to add a new entry to the list: getting taken out by an official. In the Cowboys–Rams preseason matchup, Lamb crossed paths with side judge Anthony Jeffries, and the two ran into each other like they were both going up for the same jump ball.

The whole thing ended up with thousands of fans laughing their stomach out. Lamb minding his own business near the sideline, Jeffries locked in on the play, and then… boom. Helmets weren’t involved, but the impact was enough to leave both the player and the crowd wondering how in the world that just happened. But it didn’t stay funny for long after CeeDee got penalized. And referee Alex Moore opened up about it.

After the game, referee Alex Moore broke it down in the most matter-of-fact way possible: sideline interference. Lamb, he said, was “standing in the restricted white border area, which is our area to officiate the game,” when side judge Anthony Jeffries, eyes glued to the action, ran right into him. Since that strip is supposed to stay clear so officials can work without dodging players, the collision drew an automatic foul.

Moore called it one of those rare sideline interference moments you hardly ever see, pointing out, “normally we don’t have anybody standing that deep into the restricted area, or that type of forceful contact.” Still, the rulebook’s the rulebook, and he made it clear that “everybody is aware” of that boundary.

If you’re wondering whether refs have wiggle room here, they do. But the rulebook is pretty blunt here. The white restricted border is considered the officials’ office space, and when a player or coach wanders into it, there’s an escalation system: first a warning, then a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty for repeat offenses, and if contact happens that disrupts an official’s ability to work, it jumps straight to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct call.

But as serious as Moore is making it sound, CeeDee Lamb didn’t look too bothered. He bounced up grinning, shared a laugh with a few teammates, and later hopped on social media to joke, “I feel like everyone needs a laugh.” The Cowboys’ sideline seemed to take it in stride, treating it as more of a comedy clip than a controversy. Still, funny or not, the officials kept the flag right where it was. And to make it worse, the Cowboys came up short against the Rams.

Cowboys’ preseason opener exposes vulnerabilities

That sideline mishap gave fans a brief chuckle during a night the Cowboys would rather wipe from memory. Rams handed Dallas a 31–21 loss in the preseason opener and there were quite a few takeaways.

Dallas’ backups saw most of the action, with Joe Milton III starting and throwing for 143 yards and a touchdown before leaving late due to a bruised elbow. It looks minor, for now. But it’s a big blow nevertheless. The Cowboys’ offense looked a bit off at times. You can argue that it’s understandable since they were resting starters like Dak Prescott and several top targets.

The Dallas defense struggled to keep up with Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett, who sliced through their secondary for 188 passing yards and two touchdowns. Early big plays by the Rams helped them build a lead that Dallas just couldn’t chase down. It ended up with the Rams finishing with 364 total net yards to Dallas’ 297. So yeah, Dallas just cannot consistently shut down drives.

And the biggest headache tonight? Penalties. Yeah, including CeeDee Lamb’s. The vulnerabilities on both sides are something Brian Schottenheimer will have to work on before week 1. It’s not looking good so far.