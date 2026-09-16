NFL Revokes Former Cowboys Star’s Suspension After Violation of League’s Personal Conduct Policy

One Washington Commanders star is returning to the NFL regular season, just in time to play against his old teammates. Defensive end Dorance Armstrong, suspended starting August 30, was reinstated on September 14 – after the Commanders’ season opener against Philadelphia concluded.

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Armstrong’s reinstatement was announced online by KPRC 2 Houston reporter and NFL insider Aaron Wilson via an X post he uploaded on September 16.

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“#NFL lifts #Commanders Dorance Armstrong suspension,” Wilson’s X post stated.

Armstrong was suspended for violating the personal conduct policy following his May 2025 arrest in Frisco, Texas. ESPN reported that the defensive end was arrested on May 10, 2025, in Frisco, Texas, on misdemeanor charges that included causing bodily harm and resisting arrest/search of his vehicle.

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The former Dallas Cowboys player received a deferred adjudication verdict for both charges, along with probation for nine months. He also received a one-game suspension from the league for violating its personal conduct policy, which led him to miss Washington’s season opener. That one-game ban also cost him $507,500 in salary and bonus money.

In short, the suspension delayed Armstrong’s return to the field after he tore his ACL in Week 7 of the 2025 season.

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Armstrong was drafted by the Cowboys in Round 4 of the 2018 Draft. He spent six years with Dallas without securing a starting position. He eventually signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Commanders, even leading the team in sacks (5.5) in 2025, prior to his injury.

This is the final year of Armstrong’s contract, making it his last chance to prove his value. Although the DE began on the team’s PUP list, he was cleared on August 7 and has been participating in individual drills.

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For the Commanders too, Armstrong’s return is reassuring. Having already started their 2026 season with a 22-24 loss against Philadelphia, Washington needs a player of Armstrong’s caliber going against Dallas on Sunday.

Dorance Armstrong’s Impact on Washington’s Defense

Several NFL analysts expect Armstrong to be an integral part of the Washington Commanders’ defense this season, and for good reason.

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Across his eight-year career in the NFL, Armstrong played a total of 116 games. During that time, the veteran DE recorded 137 solo tackles, 34.0 career sacks, and 5 forced fumbles. During his stint with the Cowboys, Armstrong continued to hone his skills under then-defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. When Quinn joined the Commanders as head coach, the DE also followed.

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At Washington, Armstrong has also been exploring his versatility under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones, taking on an outside linebacker/hybrid edge role.

According to SB Nation’s Scott Bair, the 6’4”, 255 lbs player gave the Commanders’ defense both versatility and depth. His production under Quinn at Dallas and at Washington, along with his consistent ability to generate quarterback pressure, gives the Commanders another option to choose from while facing off against the Cowboys.

Bair also cited analyst Mark Tyler, who emphasized Armstrong’s versatility as key to the Commanders’ defense.

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“Armstrong is more of a pure defensive end than a 3-4 outside linebacker who can drop into coverage. He could be an edge rusher with his hand in the dirt coming from out wide, or he could kick inside on sub packages with Odafe Oweh or K’Lavon Chaisson outside of him,” Bair wrote, summarizing Tyler’s analysis.

Washington seems to be thinking along similar lines. The franchise announced on September 11 that the team has released backup offensive tackle D.J. Humphries. This opens up a spot for Armstrong to slot into the Washington Commanders’ 53-man roster.