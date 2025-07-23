NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones Could Trade $97M Star After Cowboys Hurt Veteran’s Feelings

“That’s not new… You’ve got to have some leadership about you.” These are Jerry Jones‘s words about one of the highest-paid players of the Cowboys. When Jerry goes public with a message like that, it usually means the private conversations haven’t worked. And we all know he isn’t one to shy away from making tough decisions.

And this decision? It might involve a $97 million face of the franchise. That’s because the Cowboys aren’t just chasing wins anymore; they are chasing accountability and leadership. A locker room tone that reflects championship expectations. And with a veteran corner now smack in the middle of that conversation, fans aren’t just asking “what’s going on?” anymore; they’re wondering how much longer he’s even part of the plan in Dallas.

Dallas isn’t just evaluating Trevon Diggs’s performance; they’re questioning his presence. And the evaluation? Negative. According to the rumour mill, Diggs’ future in Dallas is uncertain as the team demands more leadership, accountability from him.

These rumors aren’t baseless either. Not when Jerry Jones pretty much confirmed this when he took a shot at Diggs in a live presser. “We expect a player paid like Trevon to be here all the time. We expect him to be leading. That’s not new…You’ve got to have some leadership about you,” he said. For those who aren’t keeping up, Diggs chose to rehab in Florida, away from the team and its doctors. That was something that didn’t sit too well with the Cowboys‘ front office.

Jones also proceeded to draw a direct line between Diggs and Deion Sanders, pointing out how Coach Prime also had a habit of skipping the grind of the offseason. However, there was a key difference in the tone. With Deion, it was tolerable. With Diggs? It feels like the patience is wearing thin.

And it’s not like the heat is only coming from the front office. On the field, Diggs hasn’t looked like the ballhawk fans fell in love with in 2021. He played just 11 games last season, coming off knee surgery, managing only 2 interceptions and 42 tackles, out of which only 35 were solo.

So, if Diggs doesn’t step up (both on and off the field)? Dallas could seriously explore trading him next offseason. And it wouldn’t just be a cultural move. It could clear over $9 million in 2026 cap space, giving the front office added flexibility as they plan for future extensions. And that move away from Dallas? It might be a two-way street.

Trevon Diggs is ‘hurt’

There might be one more person (whose name isn’t Jerry Jones) who endorses Diggs’s departure from Dallas—Diggs himself. When the Cowboys hit him with a $500,000 deduction for skipping mandatory offseason work, it got personal. “That kind of hurt my feelings,” he told reporters, explaining he chose to rehab in Miami because he thought it gave him the best shot at bouncing back strong.

Dallas wasn’t messing around. The front office sent a clear message: if you’re getting paid like a cornerstone, you better act like one. This wasn’t just some minor slip-up. Under the terms of his contract, Diggs had to hit at least 84% attendance at team workouts. And in true Cowboys fashion, they didn’t blink. No special treatment, no passes. Dallas held the line and hit him with the fine, making it crystal clear: it doesn’t matter if you’re a Pro Bowler or the face of the secondary. You’re not above the rules.

via Imago Credit: Instagram @Trevon Diggs

Diggs has always been a vocal presence. Remember that heated locker-room exchange last October when he got called out for a half-hearted chase-down effort? He stood his ground then, loud and unapologetic. It’s not the same now. There’s less fire, more defensiveness, and a noticeable shift in tone. That edge he used to bring feels dulled.

To Cowboys fans, Trevon Diggs is still that guy. The ballhawk with 20 interceptions and 63 passes defended in just 58 career games. But in a franchise that prizes leadership as much as talent, the reckoning has arrived. As Jerry Jones put it: “You’ve got 10–12 % of your people making two-thirds of the money… you’ve got to walk and lead.” In Dallas, playing like a star isn’t enough. Acting like one is just as imperative.