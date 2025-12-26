NFL’s Decision Makes Dak Prescott’s Children Suffer on Christmas

Even as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 30-23 on Christmas Day, Dak Prescott’s family was left hanging. While the Cowboys have already been eliminated from the playoffs, their starting quarterback, Prescott, still has to complete his duties on the field for the remaining games. But recently, his wife, Sarah, came online to reveal how it has impacted the holidays in the Prescott household.

“Christmas is tomorrow morning for this household 🙏 Santa is late because he was playing football 🥹🏆🎄,” Sarah wrote in the caption of her recent Instagram story.

So, Sarah just admitted that Christmas morning did not arrive on time for their family. Their two daughters had to wait because Dak Prescott came back home late after playing football. It seems that the NFL’s decision to have a Christmas Day game pushed back family traditions at the Prescott household by a few hours.

