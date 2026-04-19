“No QB Coming Soon, I Hope So”: Dak Prescott Shares Feelings On QB replacement

Dallas Cowboys’ former QB Troy Aikman’s role in the franchise remains huge, but Dak Prescott is slowly taking the mantle, especially when it comes to the Children’s Cancer Research. The three-time Super Bowl winner dropped a hint about Prescott finding a potential replacement for Aikman in the Chair position of the Children’s Fund. However, the QB’s response to that sent the whole room laughing.

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“What? No quarterback coming soon. I hope so,” Dak Prescott said at the Children’s Cancer Fund.

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His comment was not related to anything on the field, amid growing tensions in the Cowboys front office, but regarding Aikman’s position in the Cancer Fund, which he has been a part of since his playing days.

Since 1988, Roger Staubach has been a co-chair of the foundation’s main gala and has brought later Cowboys quarterbacks into the program with names like Troy Aikman, Tony Romo, and, most recently, Dak Prescott.

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Reflecting on this massive decades-long commitment, Aikman shared his plans to hand over the responsibility to Prescott earlier than Roger did for him, as he stepped back at the age of 80.

“I hope I was when Roger asked me. I know Dak; he represents himself well and the organization. So for him to be here and be a part of this and carry the legacy on,” Aikman said. “I don’t know how long I don’t know how long I’ll do this. I did tell Roger at breakfast or at lunch today. I said, “Roger, you know, you you you step down at 80. I don’t think I’m going to step down before I’m 80. I just have to be honest with you. So, Dak, you’d better start looking to see who’s going to be my replacement here coming up.”

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While this interaction was not so much about Prescott’s future, the pressure is certainly mounting on the star quarterback in Dallas. He will turn 33 before the upcoming season starts, but has won just twice in the postseason and struggled to advance beyond the divisional round.

The 2025 season was the best example of this problem, as Dak Prescott threw 404-of-600 passes for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. With these numbers, he led the league in passing attempts, completions, and yards with a 99.5 passer rating while adding 177 rushing yards and two rushing scores. But despite these near-MVP numbers, America’s Team failed to maintain a winning record, finishing 7-9-1, leading to the team missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

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Now, with the veteran quarterback nearing the twilight of his career, these numbers and his consistency won’t be a guarantee. Hence, ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys have so far interviewed one drastically different signal-caller as a potential prospect.

The Cowboys interview talented QBs as a possible Dak Prescott successor

The Dallas Cowboys hold eight total selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks (No. 12 and No. 20 overall), and are expected to bolster their historically poor defense from last season. Hence, positions like cornerback, edge rusher, and linebacker have been considered the franchise’s prime concerns. However, to maximize this draft and to round out the roster, the Dallas front office has been in conversation with two quarterbacks who impressed the football world in different ways.

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The Cowboys had Taylen Green, a 6’6″, 224lbs quarterback from Arkansas, in for a private workout and visit, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

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“Former Arkansas QB Taylen Green is visiting the Steelers today, per source,” Pelissero shared via his official X account last week. “One of the top testers at the combine, Green previously visited the Ravens and the Cowboys, who were also among several teams to work him out privately.”

Green played in 12 games while throwing for 2,714 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 60.7% completion rate. He added 777 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 139 carries, with an 82.8 QBR. With his outlandish athletic attributes and solid numbers, Green could be groomed into a solid NFL quarterback.

While Dak Prescott remains their star, the team is doing its homework on young prospects like Taylen Green. Whether Prescott can finally deliver a deep playoff run in 2026 may ultimately decide how quickly Dallas moves on from their highest-paid player.