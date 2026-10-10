“No Stone Will Be Left Unturned”: Brian Schottenheimer Makes Honest Admission About Coaching Changes After Loss to Buccaneers

Brian Schottenheimer has already admitted he “overcoached” Dak Prescott in the closing seconds of the Dallas Cowboys’ 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Now, after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the pressure is back. This time, the Cowboys head coach isn’t pointing to one drive or one call. He’s saying every part of the coaching operation is open to change.

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“Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said they’re diving fully into self-scouting mode. He said he made it clear to his coaching staff that the team hasn’t been up to the standard yet, and they need to improve. We are the solution. No stone will go unturned,” The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt posted on X.

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Dallas hoped Week 5 would steady things. Instead, the Cowboys fell to 2 wins and 3 losses after a shocking 24-16 defeat against the Buccaneers on Thursday night. A matchup like that forces a team to take a hard look at itself, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer says that’s his intention.

“When you are a coach, there are going to be things you’re going to correct,” he said on Friday. “We are solution-makers. We’re not excuse-makers; we’re solution-makers. That’s what we’re working on really, really hard right now.

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The defense gave him plenty to work with. Tampa piled up 419 yards, converted 7 of 13 third-down attempts and held the ball for nearly 40 minutes. For a unit already shaky, it was another rough night, and the offense never found a way to make up for it.

Schottenheimer says nothing is off limits as Dallas uses the next 10 days to get ready for Week 6.

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“I’m going to look at everything,” Schottenheimer said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’ll spend countless hours trying to figure it out and getting a chance to step back, look at these five games, and see what we need to improve.”

“I think we were all off,” he added, laying out how the weekend will go.

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“This weekend is going to be a process,” Schottenheimer said, per Machota. “We’re going to go through the process. We’re going to figure it out. We’re going to watch the tape. We’re going to look at the stats. We’re going to look at everything, and we’re going to make some decisions that we believe will give us the best chance to pick back up and play well next week.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott called it a game “we should’ve won,” and the Cowboys rarely looked in control.

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That makes the loss sting even more, because the Buccaneers showed up winless through four games and started undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels in only his second career game. Daniels finished 19 of 25 for 189 yards and a touchdown.

The offense has its own problems. It has been productive overall but leans heavily on the pass, ranking 28th in the league in rushing at 81.6 yards per game.

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Prescott had his worst game of the season, and the help never came. Ferguson dropped passes at bad moments, a special teams turnover gave the ball away, and the defense struggled early.

Together, those problems pushed Dallas to abandon the run.

Jerry Jones stands by Christian Parker despite defensive struggles

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones voiced confidence in the team right after Thursday night’s loss, singling out DC Christian Parker. By Friday morning, though, he was more blunt about how the defense has played.

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Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said the unit’s rough start to the season has left him stunned.

“Surprising isn’t even a big enough word,” Jones said of the defense’s poor performance. “It’s mind-boggling looking at the stats of our last five games.”

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The numbers back up his frustration. Dallas is allowing 27.2 points and 395.4 yards per game through five weeks. Against Tampa Bay, the defense gave up 419 yards and let the Buccaneers hold the ball for nearly 40 minutes. They did that with an undrafted rookie making just his second career start.

With the defense likely to absorb the heat first, Jones was asked about Parker’s job security. He called any such talk “Premature.”

When asked whether he still has confidence in his defensive play caller, Jones answered plainly.

“I do. Yes, I do,” Jones said. “He’s sitting there taking it on the shoulders, which goes with the territory, but I feel that he’s competent, and the things that he’s trying to do.”

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Jones’s comments land as head coach Brian Schottenheimer promises to analyse every part of the operation during the 10 days before Week 6.

For now, the owner is backing Parker publicly, but he is clearly not happy with what he has seen on the field.