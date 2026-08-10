“Not a Fan”: Christian Parker Doesn’t Hold Back Against Jerry Jones’ Decision To Allow Training Camp Videos

Heading into the Dallas Cowboys‘ training camp, most players expected the usual mix of drills and media access. Instead, defensive coordinator Christian Parker found himself voicing frustration after Saturday’s full practice was broadcast locally in Dallas and streamed online, calling Jerry Jones’ decision a disadvantage.

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When Eric Chiofalo brought up the topic with Christian Parker on 105.3 The Fan, the defensive coordinator didn’t sugarcoat his feelings about practice clips making their way online.

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“Yeah, it’s weird,” Parker said. “Not a fan.”

Last week, the Cowboys briefly stopped reporters from filming practice. According to 105.3 The Fan’s Gavin Dawson, they’d received an email which was along the lines of, “Guys, let’s cut out the videos. We’re showing too much of what’s going on here.” After some pushback from journalists, the team relented and let them film again.

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After all, no fans were prevented from taking videos, and the content will end up on social media anyway. Teams want to closely guard their strategies from the public eye, where it will also be accessible by other teams.

However, Parker isn’t too bothered by it.

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“Yes and no,” he said. “Once you get past game three or four, everything’s on tape. But when you’re in Week 1 or 2, you’re looking for things.

“So actually, I don’t know if people realize this, I was following some of our media members and stuff even before I got [to the Cowboys], because when I was in Green Bay and Denver and Philadelphia, I’ve played Dallas in all three spots, us kinda trying to look for things.”

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Parker admitted to having “found some things” about the Cowboys while working at his previous jobs, thanks to the media and fans’ coverage.

Jerry Jones, unlike most owners, gives the media as much access as he can. At the premiere of the Netflix docuseries on the Cowboys, the 83-year-old said that if the franchise was not getting attention, “I’ll do my part to get us looked at. In his eyes, the Dallas Cowboys are a “soap opera 365 days a year.”

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“When it gets slow, I’ll stir it up.”

If someone from Hollywood came knocking on Jones’ doors with a movie deal, he might not say no.

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer also thinks along the same lines.

Schottenheimer stays unbothered as Cowboys’ practice videos go viral

What’s interesting is that some expected the head coach to push back on all this exposure. Turns out he couldn’t care less.

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“You know me, I think at the end of the day, I don’t worry about that stuff too much,” Schottenheimer said, per Watkins. “I mean, we all have each other’s playbooks. We all know what we run. We have videos going back decades that we can pull up. It’s not like they’re showing it from a game standpoint; the camera’s on, it’s moving. Are there things you can get? Yeah. But we get the same thing. So that doesn’t bother me.”

Brian did say his father, the late Marty Schottenheimer, would be opposed to the team’s perspective on media and its access to the franchise. But Brian seems to be in tune with Jones’ perspective.

“I’ve gotten older and been around it and understanding. And look, we like eyes on us with the Cowboys. It’s a good thing. We’re proud of our brand and it doesn’t bother me.”

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During Saturday’s practice, Schottenheimer used some very colorful language when he was unhappy with the players at one point. He did it in front of the players’ families, coaches, and fans, who were a little taken aback. Schottenheimer confirmed that he did it because the team was not energetic enough. But if the head coach himself is okay, it’s not really so much of a problem.

Makes sense, really. When your boss is Jerry Jones, you learn to roll with it. Nonstop coverage keeps Dallas the center of attention, and Jones has never wanted it any other way.