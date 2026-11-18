Brian Schottenheimer’s postgame remarks on Christian Parker after the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers did not sit well with a Dallas great. The head coach pointed to his defensive coordinator when explaining the result, and two-time Super Bowl champion James Washington believes that approach reflects poorly on his leadership.

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“When you cannot run the football in the National Football League any day – I know that they’ve turned it into a passing situation – but when your offensive coordinator, Adam, is going to the head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, whatever Adam is talking about, is it making the field?” James Washington said on the Cowboys Country Football and Crown Global Media. “But all of a sudden, let’s start throwing people off the boat without life jackets. That’s not a sign of a good leader. A good leader puts it all on him and fixes the problem within.”

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Once you know what the head coach said afterward, it’s easy to see why the conversation shifted to leadership. Schottenheimer spent his press conference pointing at the defense, and that put coordinator Christian Parker squarely in the spotlight.

The numbers explain his frustration. San Francisco scored 46 points and piled up 584 total yards, converting 6 of 11 third downs while Dallas never forced a turnover. The game also got away from the Cowboys after the break. They went into halftime trailing 17-16, then gave up 29 points and 340 yards over the final two quarters.

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The wider picture isn’t kinder. Dallas sits dead last in the PFN Defense Impact rankings with a 59.9 grade, and plenty of fans felt the coaching staff deserved a big share of the blame, not just the players on the field.

Tackling was the issue Schottenheimer kept coming back to in his postgame remarks:

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“The second half was unacceptable. The tackling was atrocious. And we are going to do a deep dive on the film and see why. You can’t give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league. Do a deep dive on the film but totally unacceptable defense in that second half.”

He then talked about what comes next.

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“We have to look at it. We are gonna watch a lot of film because there are a lot of things I have to figure out. I have never been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half. We rushed the passer well, got the five sacks …

“But what is killing us is missed tackles and explosive players. Go back to Indianapolis last week. We play good defense, give up a 65-yard touchdown. Play good defense, give up a 70-yard touchdown. Can’t do that.”

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This isn’t a one-game problem, either. Ten games into the 2026 season, Dallas ranks 30th in points allowed per game and last in both rushing yards and total yards allowed per game, according to CBS News. What that means for Parker’s future in Dallas is still unclear.

Jerry Jones got pressed on exactly that during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning. Host Shan Shariff asked whether the team was “evaluating any adjustments” to the “roles and responsibilities” of the rookie defensive coordinator, and Jones kept his answer vague.

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“We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about it here. But we are talking about those things.”

He also wouldn’t say what changes to the defense might look like as Dallas prepares to host the Tennessee Titans, who sit at 1-8, this weekend. For now, the questions about the defense are landing on both the coordinator and the head coach, who called out his unit so openly.