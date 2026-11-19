The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find answers on defense throughout the 2026 season, and their latest response has left Christian Parker in an uncomfortable position. After allowing 584 yards in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas took play-calling responsibilities away from its first-year defensive coordinator. Parker will keep his title, but his reaction on Thursday suggested the change was not what he wanted.

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“Not an ideal situation for me personally, but it’s what’s best for the team at this current point, so that’s how we’re moving forward,” Parker told reporters, acknowledging the decision after senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine was handed control of the defensive play-calling.

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“Continue to prepare and operate in the same way that we have been doing during the week. To have the goal to win it on Sunday.”

Parker also appeared uncertain about his longer-term future in Dallas. Asked whether he still believed he had a place with the Cowboys, as head coach Brian Schottenheimer had suggested, the 34-year-old offered a brief response:

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“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Despite the uncertainty in his tone, Schottenheimer reiterated his confidence in Parker, calling him a critical piece of the team’s defensive rebuild. The coach described him as a “critical piece” of the team’s efforts to find solutions and said he believed Parker had an “incredibly bright future” with the organization. Parker will continue leading defensive meetings and walkthroughs, with Pettine taking over the game-day calls.

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Schottenheimer said Pettine’s experience was a major reason behind the decision. The veteran assistant has previously coordinated defenses for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers, and served as Cleveland Browns head coach in 2014 and 2015. He joined Dallas last month and previously worked with Parker in Green Bay.

The move followed a season in which the Cowboys’ defense has struggled to stop opponents consistently. Dallas is allowing 393.8 yards per game, the most in the NFL, including a league-worst 154.1 rushing yards allowed. The unit also ranks 30th in scoring defense, giving up 28.2 points per contest.

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Those problems were exposed again against San Francisco. The 49ers accumulated 584 total yards, the most the Cowboys have surrendered in a home game, and scored three touchdowns on plays of at least 66 yards. Christian McCaffrey caught touchdown passes of 66 and 74 yards, while Deebo Samuel added a 70-yard rushing score.

Parker’s removal from play-calling duties is a significant setback for a young coordinator hired in the offseason after working under Vic Fangio in Philadelphia. The Eagles won a Super Bowl during his two seasons there, and Dallas brought him in hoping he could help rebuild a defense that struggled under Matt Eberflus.

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Fangio has since offered public support for his former assistant, saying Parker would recover from the setback and get another opportunity. Schottenheimer has also insisted that Parker remains part of the team’s plans.

However, the coordinator’s own response leaves some uncertainty about how he views that future. For now, he remains in Dallas, but with Pettine calling the defense and the Cowboys searching for improvement, Parker’s role has changed considerably.