“Nothing More Dangerous Than an Old Man With Money”: Jerry Jones Doubles Down on Future Plans as Cowboys’ Owner Sends Strong Message

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones garnered massive spotlight and criticism for his comments during the premiere night of the Netflix docuseries “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.” Jones claimed that “the Cowboys [were] a soap opera 365 days a year” and admitted that if the team was ever left out of the gossip spectrum, he knew exactly how to “stir it up.”

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However, this offseason has been different for Dallas. Much quieter. They focused on rebuilding the team to perform better than last season. Despite that shift, the Boys opened their 2026 season with a loss in Week 1. But as Week 2 wrapped up with America’s Team winning it 37-20 against the Washington Commanders, Jones strutted outside the locker room with full swagger, ready to deliver his quote of the day.

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“There is nothing more dangerous than an old man with money,” Jones said when he walked toward the locker room, as per Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Y’all hear, that’s my quote of the day.”

Jones explained on Tuesday that the comment was exactly what it sounded like. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, he said he was talking about spending money to improve the current Cowboys roster because he believes this team has enough pieces to make the season special.

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“Well, I said it out of context, but I’m glad I said it. And we were just really feeling so good about our win, and we just were feeling our oats and the point is, we say this just right…We have the makings of a team here that I’m that optimistic about, and would work to improve it in a minute, right now, financially,” Jones said.

When asked directly whether his postgame comment was made in a football context, Jones did not leave much room for interpretation.

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“Very much, very much,” he said. “I wouldn’t under any circumstance, with that audience, be referring to anything other than in a football context.”

Jones has been willing to talk about making a major addition for months. He said in February that he was prepared to “bust the budget” to take advantage of what he believes could be some of Dak Prescott‘s best years, and he continued to leave the door open for a trade during training camp.

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The Cowboys have not made that type of blockbuster move yet. But the current roster does have some areas that could make reinforcements useful, particularly on defense.

Dallas Showed Progress, but There Are Still Problems

The Cowboys looked far more dangerous offensively against Washington. Prescott threw four touchdown passes, while CeeDee Lamb finished with 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns. After a difficult Week 1 loss, Dallas finally put together the kind of offensive performance it expected from its passing game.

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The defense, however, was a different story.

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Dallas improved from its opening-week performance, but Jayden Daniels still found room to make plays with his legs before leaving the game with an elbow injury. He rushed for 69 yards in the first half, while the Cowboys struggled to consistently finish pressures against him.

The injury situation only adds to the concern. DeMarvion Overshown missed the game; Jaishawn Barham and Dee Winters were forced out at different points, and the secondary lost PJ Locke and Cobie Durant after already being without Malik Hooker.

That could make the next few weeks particularly interesting for Jones.

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The Cowboys (1-1) are heading to Brazil for a Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1), giving the defense a difficult challenge against Lamar Jackson. Dallas will also have to find ways to improve a running game that produced only 66 yards on 21 attempts against Washington.

Jones acknowledged that issue, saying he wants the Cowboys to execute better on the ground.

“Yes, I would like for the run game to have looked or have been executed better,” Jones said. “But we’re going to get there. The pieces are in place to have a better running game, let’s put it like that.”

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He also provided an update on injured guard Tyler Smith, saying the team is still operating on the original four-week timeline for his return. Smith could become eligible to return in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones was also encouraged by the early play of rookies Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence and Barham. Their development matters, but so does the fact that injuries are already forcing some of those young players into important roles.

That brings the attention back to Jones’ comment.

The Cowboys have a 1-1 record and plenty of season left to play. Jones has made it clear that he believes this roster is good enough to justify spending more, and his latest comments suggest he is at least willing to explore what is available. Whether that eventually becomes a trade or another type of roster addition remains to be seen.