“Offer a One and Pickens”: Cowboys Urged to Sacrifice George Pickens for $106M Superstar

The Dallas Cowboys have no intention of trading George Pickens. At least, that’s the stance we have received from the ownership this offseason. But owner/general manager Jerry Jones also said the same thing for months before parting with Micah Parsons last season. Perhaps that’s why the trade chatter around GP3 hasn’t died. And the latest scenario has Dallas signing someone they’ve wanted for a while, offering Pickens as collateral.

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“I would offer a one and Pickens to the Raiders,” Bryan Broaddus, host of G-Bag Nation, declared on 105.3 The Fan when asked about a potential trade bringing the Las Vegas Raiders‘ star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to Dallas. The host also didn’t hesitate while talking about Crosby’s impact in Dallas.

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“I think he absolutely will. Yes. I do,” Broaddus said. “I know Pickens was incredible last year, but the one thing that is holding you back is this defense.”

The Cowboys offense racked up 391.9 yards and 27.7 points per game in 2025, but the defense allowed 377 yards and 30.1 points per game. No matter how much franchise quarterback Dak Prescott tried to light up the field with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, the defense always found a way to blow the game.

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Now, the Cowboys have overhauled their defense under new coordinator Christian Parker, but until this new unit proves itself on the field, the questions will remain. Adding a 5x Pro Bowler like Maxx Crosby to Parker’s scheme could be the missing piece that turns Dallas into a championship roster. And it won’t be surprising because Dallas has already tried to trade for Crosby thrice this offseason.

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Back in November, after the Cowboys faced the Raiders in Week 11, Jones had called Crosby a “Mess,” praising him as an “outside guy that makes a difference.” Crosby, on his podcast in return, declared that he’s “got a ton of respect for Jerry Jones and what he’s built over there in Dallas.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Raiders vs Bengals NOV 03 November 3, 2024: Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby during WEEK 9 of the NFL regular season between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kevin Schultz/CSM Credit Image: Kevin Schultz/Cal Media Cincinnati Ohio USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241103_zma_c04_001.jpg KevinxSchultzx csmphotothree313717

Interestingly, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has also floated a similar trade, “In this deal (Crosby and Calvin Ridley to the Cowboys, Pickens to the Titans, and a 2027 Cowboys first-round pick, a Cowboys 2027 fifth-round pick, a Titans’ 2027 second-round pick, and Eric Ayomanor to the Raiders), the Cowboys would cough up a first- and fifth-round picks, along with wide receiver George Pickens.”

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Crosby is under contract with the Raiders until 2029, having signed a three-year, $106.5M extension in 2025. The Raiders failed to trade him this offseason, and after his physical raised concerns, they might be tempted to consider the new offers Jerry could potentially slide their way. If they do, Dallas gets a playmaker who logged 10 sacks, 28 TFLs, and 20 QB hits last season.

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Maxx Crosby’s upside is unquestionable. He can finally fill the pass-rushing gap left by Micah Parsons if he suits up. But the Cowboys’ offense ranked second-best in the league with George Pickens having a career-best season. Jerry won’t mind giving up the picks, but would he really trade away the biggest offensive piece the Cowboys gambled on last season?