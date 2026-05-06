Cowboys Offer Former Eagles Starter New Opportunity After Struggling Under Nick Sirianni

After a highly disappointing defensive run last season, the Dallas Cowboys made sure to reinforce the secondary during the 2026 NFL Draft. But as the deadline to whittle down rosters approaches, there are still some gaps that the team has to address. Along with signing undrafted rookies. Dallas is back in the veteran market and is showing interest in former Philadelphia Eagles starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

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The Cowboys hosted him at their facility today. He brings with him a unique set of pros and cons, but he’s still worth some consideration. During his 2025 stint with Philadelphia, Jackson contributed on a rotational basis. Across the 14 games and 10 starts, the CB recorded 55 combined tackles, 11 pass breakups, and one interception. When tested in coverage, he was targeted 75 times, allowing 47 receptions for 487 yards. And that ensured one touchdown coming out of him.

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A major catalyst for this potential signing is the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, Christian Parker. He was the DBs coach at Philadelphia last year, and already has a rapport with Jackson. On top of that, Parker has a proven track record of developing and optimizing cornerbacks. And since Jackson already has the experience under Parker’s defensive schemes, the Cowboys might be getting a good addition to their revamped defense.

But for Jackson, signing with the Cowboys has a lot more at stake than what meets the eye. If he officially signs with Dallas, he’ll continue a unique divisional tour, marking his third separate stint with an NFC East team. Through his familiarity with the NFC East’s receivers and offensive tendencies, he could gain a tactical advantage on the field. But even if he is signed by Dallas, there is a massive hurdle for Jackson on the Cowboys’ roster.

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Where will Adoree’ Jackson stand on the Cowboys’ depth chart?

The secondary is already loaded with talent like DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel Jr., Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Caelen Carson, and Trikweze Bridges. Jackson would simply be stepping in to add vital veteran depth to this extensive list. On top of that, the Cowboys drafted Devin Moore at the 2026 NFL Draft. And Moore posted five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in his 2025 collegiate campaign. That makes Moore a better prospect than Jackson.

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Moreover, the secondary also has star safety Caleb Downs, who can also try his hand at cornerback on an occasional basis. When the Cowboys roll out nickel, the rookie, Bland, and Revel are expected to lead the charge in this position. And that possibly means that Jackson will be a rotational option. Plus, the Cowboys can make use of his experience in the depth. Based on how Adoree’ Jackson struggled last year, the starting job will be a far thought for him.

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He allowed an 89.3 passer rating when targeted last year and also missed 12 tackles. In 2023, Adoree’ Jackson was also among the most underwhelming cornerbacks in the league, getting a measly 46.9 grade from PFF. It’s a sharp drop in quality from someone who was a first-round pick in the draft. The former Eagles cornerback also allowed a completion rate of 62.7% last year, his fourth-highest finish in this stat. He was not having a good time in Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni’s regime.

As Adoree’ Jackson enters the tenth year of his career, these numbers might force teams to drop him from consideration. But his connection with Christian Parker and veteran status can still bring a lot of good for Dallas, should they choose to sign and develop him properly.