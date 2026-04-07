Ohio State’s Arvell Reese’s ‘Rentals in Dallas’ Post Ignites Cowboys Draft-Day Trade Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas Cowboys are eyeing Arvell Reese

His sudden presence in Dallas has sparked more questions than answers

A potential draft-day gamble could change everything

The Dallas Cowboys suffered big time from defensive fallout last year. And they are likely to utilize every opportunity to beef up the unit with reliable players who could lead to a turnaround in 2026. Reports project the team to pursue Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, who recently raised eyebrows with a move on social media. Turns out, the linebacker is looking for rental houses in Dallas, making everyone wonder if he’s already planning a future with Jerry Jones’ team.

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“Now, why would Arvell Reese be looking for rentals in Dallas? 🤔” reporter Brandon Loree wrote on X. “Maybe to train with @CoachBTJordan in the offseason, or does he know something else? #Cowboys (all dangerous speculation).”

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Loree’s response came while reacting to Arvell Reese’s Instagram story. It featured a picture of what appeared to be a dark blue suitcase along with a location tag, confirming he’s in Dallas.

“Rentals in Dallas?” he wrote on the same story.

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Reese, who’s a native of Miami-Dade, Florida, has indeed left everybody curious about what he’s up to. As Loree highlighted, he could be in town for a brief stay to get trained under Brandon “BT” Jordan, who lives in Dallas. In February, the Cowboys welcomed him as a pass-rush specialist and consultant. His appointment came on the back of his successful stints with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

In fact, this theory holds weight for two primary reasons. First, the Cowboys are revamping their linebacker group after a dull 2025 season, in which the entire unit gave up an awful 511 total points. The linebacker room is mostly packed with young defenders, including DeMarvion Overshown, Marist Liufau, Shemar James, and Donovan Ezeiruaku.

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Still, they could do with some additional depth, and it may come through securing a veteran or top draft talent. Secondly, there have been multiple reports that identified Reese as the Cowboys’ best option in the 2026 draft class. They argued that the player’s versatility as both a linebacker and a pass rusher makes him an ideal fit for Dallas.

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Jerry Jones holds eight selections in the 2026 NFL draft, including top picks such as No. 12 and No. 20. But with Reese projected to be picked within the top ten, things may become complicated for the Cowboys when they bid for him in Pittsburgh later this month. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a wild trade between Dallas and the New York Jets that may help them cover the gap.

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Can a deal with the Jets help the Cowboys land Arvell Reese?

Jerry Jones’ team must get the No. 2 spot if it really wants to lock in Arvell Reese through the draft. According to Barnwell, the team could make it happen by giving up their Nos. 12 and 112 (fourth round), along with one selection each in the first and third rounds of the 2027 draft. In return, they could get the No. 2 pick and a fifth-rounder in the 2027 draft from the New York Jets.

“Well, let’s get creative,” Barnwell said. “What if the Cowboys absolutely, positively love one of the defensive players in this draft and want to make sure they get that guy on their roster immediately? I know it’s difficult to imagine Jerry Jones doing something rash and dramatic, but the Cowboys’ owner has to fix Dallas’ defense, preferably sooner rather than later.”

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The situation is indeed tricky for the Cowboys because experts have considered the 2027 draft class stronger than this year’s. So, surrendering top picks next year is a big gamble for Jones. But at the same time, their performance this past season creates a sense of urgency for all the right reasons. Adding Reese will give them a player with a knack for playing various spots. It makes him a natural fit for a hybrid scheme.

His numbers last season weren’t explosive as he recorded 69 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. At 6-foot-4, 241 pounds, his size, football instincts, and athleticism make him a strong contender. At the Scouting Combine, he finished the 40-yard dash in only 4.46 seconds. Moreover, Jerry Jones earlier sounded desperate to bring the Lombardi Trophy home before it’s too late.

Imago SPORTS-FBN-ENGEL-COLUMN-FT Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes questions during a press conference to introduce new head coach Brian Schottenheimer on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 133374398W AmandaxMcCoyx krtphotoslive949746

“I have a natural urgency because of my age,” he said. “My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me.”

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While teams prefer current draft picks over future ones, the Jets may still strike a deal. Beyond a more powerful draft class, they will possess four first-round picks. It should be enough to bring a reliable quarterback to New York. Or they can use it to address other major needs.